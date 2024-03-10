Sports

Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen cruises to victory at Saudi Arabian GP to extend dominant start to F1 title defense

Max Verstappen stayed firmly on course for another season of dominance in Formula 1 on Saturday by winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Even after just two races, and despite turmoil at Red Bull, Verstappen seems in near-total control on the track as he aims for a fourth consecutive title this year. Still, he had to share the attention with 18-year-old Oliver Bearman, who was a surprise seventh in his first F1 race as a Ferrari stand-in. The Dutch driver won easily ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez by 8.6 seconds on the road, 13.6 once a time penalty for Perez was factored in. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third. Saturday’s race was the 100th podium finish of Verstappen’s career and his 56th win, a signal of just how dominant his recent title-winning seasons with Red Bull have been. Bearman was seventh for Ferrari, one day after the British driver was called up as an emergency replacement for Carlos Sainz Jr., who needed an operation to treat appendicitis. Oscar Piastri took fourth for McLaren, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso fifth and George Russell sixth for Mercedes.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

1/9
Saudi%20Arabian%20Grand%20Prix
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

2/9
Saudi%20Arabian%20Grand%20Prix
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, celebrates on the podium flanked by second place Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, led, and third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monacoon the podium of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement
3/9
Saudi%20Arabian%20Grand%20Prix
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo: AP/Giuseppe Cacace/Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands shakes hand with third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco after the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

4/9
Saudi%20Arabian%20Grand%20Prix
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement
5/9
Saudi%20Arabian%20Grand%20Prix
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo: AP/Giuseppe Cacace/Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is flanked by his wife Geri Alliwell after the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement
6/9
Saudi%20Arabian%20Grand%20Prix
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo: AP/Giuseppe Cacace/Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gets a pit service during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement
7/9
Saudi%20Arabian%20Grand%20Prix
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

8/9
Saudi%20Arabian%20Grand%20Prix
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

9/9
Saudi%20Arabian%20Grand%20Prix
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ferrari driver Oliver Bearman of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

Tags

Formula One

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement