Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen cruises to victory at Saudi Arabian GP to extend dominant start to F1 title defense

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, celebrates on the podium flanked by second place Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, led, and third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monacoon the podium of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
Advertisement
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands shakes hand with third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco after the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
Advertisement
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is flanked by his wife Geri Alliwell after the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
Advertisement
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gets a pit service during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
Advertisement
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
Ferrari driver Oliver Bearman of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.