Sports

Salt, Starc Shine As Kolkata Outclass Lucknow For 8-Wicket Win - In Pics

Opening batter Phil Salt's magnificent 89 not out complemented pacer Mitchell Starc's brilliant bowling show as Kolkata Knight Riders began their five-match home stretch with a one-sided eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League in Kolkata on Sunday.