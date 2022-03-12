SA Vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan Takes A U-Turn, Agrees To Tour South Africa

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has eventually agreed to travel to South Africa with the national team for the three ODIs and two Test matches starting March 18. (More Cricket News)

Notably, Shakib had earlier asked for a break from cricket saying that he was not physically and mentally fit to play the upcoming series against South Africa. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) too granted him time away from cricket till April 30. However, the all-rounder has now taken a U-turn following an hour-long closed door meeting with BCB president Nazmul Hassan.

Interestingly, despite Shakib taking the break earlier, the BCB had decided to give him all-three format central contract.

''I have spoken with Papon bhai (Nazmul Hassan) and we could do the plan for the whole year. I will be available in all three formats and the board will decide when to give me rest,'' Shakib told mediapersons at Mirpur on Saturday.

''I am available for South Africa series. Now I'm in a better situation (mentally). After going to South Africa, I may get better. It happens sometimes when you go to a better environment you feel good,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hassan said: ''We have given him a break. He had said that he is not in his best mental state and it can happen to anyone. Please don't speculate. He can be in a state where decision making could be difficult for him.

"Today, after a long discussion, he said that he is ready to play in all formats including South Africa series. Earlier, I had told him to rest and think with a cool head. He came today to the board and said that he wants to play. We should all support him. He will go to South Africa but might not play one or two matches but please don't make a noise about it."

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh vs South Africa series kicks off with ODIs. The first and third game will be played on March 18 and 23 at SuperSport Park, Centurion, while The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg will host the second ODI on March 20.

The first Test match between the sides will start on March 31 at Kingsmead, Durban, while the second and final Test will be played at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, starting April 8.