Rugby Championship 2024: Springboks Win First Title Since 2019 - In Pics

South Africa won its first Rugby Championship title since 2019 in style by blowing away contender Argentina 48-7 on Saturday. In a strange quirk, while the Springboks have owned the last two Rugby World Cups, they haven’t been able to win the trophy for southern hemisphere supremacy. They capped a tournament they led from day one — Aug. 10 — with a handsome last-round victory by seven tries to one that exceeded expectations and celebrated lock Eben Etzebeth becoming outright the most capped Springbok in his 128th test. South Africa was prevented from clinching the title last weekend in Santiago del Estero, where Argentina ended the Springboks’ unbeaten run 29-28. But the world champions needed only a single bonus point to finish the job when they returned home. A side of 10 changes and restocked with World Cup winners led by a commanding 27-7 at halftime, weathered an attempted Pumas comeback, and finished with three converted tries in the last 11 minutes.