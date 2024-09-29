Sports

Rugby Championship 2024: Springboks Win First Title Since 2019 - In Pics

South Africa won its first Rugby Championship title since 2019 in style by blowing away contender Argentina 48-7 on Saturday. In a strange quirk, while the Springboks have owned the last two Rugby World Cups, they haven’t been able to win the trophy for southern hemisphere supremacy. They capped a tournament they led from day one — Aug. 10 — with a handsome last-round victory by seven tries to one that exceeded expectations and celebrated lock Eben Etzebeth becoming outright the most capped Springbok in his 128th test. South Africa was prevented from clinching the title last weekend in Santiago del Estero, where Argentina ended the Springboks’ unbeaten run 29-28. But the world champions needed only a single bonus point to finish the job when they returned home. A side of 10 changes and restocked with World Cup winners led by a commanding 27-7 at halftime, weathered an attempted Pumas comeback, and finished with three converted tries in the last 11 minutes.

Rugby Championship: South Africa players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Argentina | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Argentina and winning the rugby championship at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

Rugby Championship: South Africas captain Siya Kolisi takes pictures with fans
Rugby Championship: South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi takes pictures with fans | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi takes pictures with fans as he celebrate his team defeated Argentina winning the rugby championship at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

Rugby Championship: A South Africa fan reacts during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Argentina
Rugby Championship: A South Africa fan reacts during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Argentina | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

A South Africa fan reacts during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Argentina, at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

Rugby Championship: Argentinas Franco Molina catches the ball during a rugby championship test match against South Africa
Rugby Championship: Argentina's Franco Molina catches the ball during a rugby championship test match against South Africa | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Argentina's Franco Molina catches the ball during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Argentina, at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

Rugby Championship: South Africas Jesse Kriel, center, is tackled Lucio Cinti
Rugby Championship: South Africa's Jesse Kriel, center, is tackled Lucio Cinti | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa's Jesse Kriel, center, is tackled Lucio Cinti during a rugby championship test match at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

Rugby Championship: South Africas Aphelele Fassi scores a try against Argentina
Rugby Championship: South Africa's Aphelele Fassi scores a try against Argentina | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa's Aphelele Fassi scores a try against Argentina during a rugby championship test match at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

Rugby Championship: South Africas captain Siya Kolisi, right, is tackled by Argentinas Rodrigo Isgro
Rugby Championship: South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi, right, is tackled by Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi, right, is tackled by Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro during a rugby championship test match at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

Rugby Championship: South Africas Jesse Kriel views the ball
Rugby Championship: South Africa's Jesse Kriel views the ball | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa's Jesse Kriel views the ball during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Argentina, at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

Rugby Championship: South Africas Eben Etzebeth, right, is tackled by Argentinas Joel Sclavi
Rugby Championship: South Africa's Eben Etzebeth, right, is tackled by Argentina's Joel Sclavi | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa's Eben Etzebeth, right, is tackled by Argentina's Joel Sclavi during a rugby championship test match at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

