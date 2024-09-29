Rugby Championship 2024: Springboks Win First Title Since 2019 - In Pics

South Africa players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Argentina and winning the rugby championship at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.
South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi takes pictures with fans as he celebrate his team defeated Argentina winning the rugby championship at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.
A South Africa fan reacts during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Argentina, at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Argentina's Franco Molina catches the ball during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Argentina, at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.
South Africa's Jesse Kriel, center, is tackled Lucio Cinti during a rugby championship test match at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.
South Africa's Aphelele Fassi scores a try against Argentina during a rugby championship test match at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.
South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi, right, is tackled by Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro during a rugby championship test match at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.
South Africa's Jesse Kriel views the ball during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Argentina, at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.
South Africa's Eben Etzebeth, right, is tackled by Argentina's Joel Sclavi during a rugby championship test match at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.