Sports

Rhiannan Iffland, Constantin Popovici Secure Cliff Diving World Series Titles in Auckland - In Pics

Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland and Romanian Constantin Popovici both earned victory at the final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in New Zealand on Sunday, sealing their titles in style in front of more than 55,000 spectators across two competition days at windy Waitemata Harbour. After a 20-week break since the last competition in Mostar, Iffland arrived in Auckland holding a 130-point lead over Canada’s Molly Carlson in the overall standings. The sensational Aussie showed no signs of rust as she closed out the season in typically dominant style as she earned another commanding victory from the 21m platform. A 35th career win helped her to secure another King Kahekili trophy – her seventh in a row – extending the Aussie’s astonishing dominance over women’s cliff diving for another year. Iffland’s compatriot, Xantheia Pannisi, confirmed her growing status in the sport with a runner up spot – her fourth podium finish this season – a result which clinched third place for the 25-year-old in the overall standings.