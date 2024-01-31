2023 World champions Rhiannan Iffland (L) of Australia and Constantin Popovici of Romania celebrate with their King Kahekili trophies after the final competition day of the rescheduled sixth and final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Auckland, New Zealand on January 28, 2024.
Rhiannan Iffland, Constantin Popovici Secure Cliff Diving World Series Titles in Auckland - In Pics
Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland and Romanian Constantin Popovici both earned victory at the final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in New Zealand on Sunday, sealing their titles in style in front of more than 55,000 spectators across two competition days at windy Waitemata Harbour. After a 20-week break since the last competition in Mostar, Iffland arrived in Auckland holding a 130-point lead over Canada’s Molly Carlson in the overall standings. The sensational Aussie showed no signs of rust as she closed out the season in typically dominant style as she earned another commanding victory from the 21m platform. A 35th career win helped her to secure another King Kahekili trophy – her seventh in a row – extending the Aussie’s astonishing dominance over women’s cliff diving for another year. Iffland’s compatriot, Xantheia Pannisi, confirmed her growing status in the sport with a runner up spot – her fourth podium finish this season – a result which clinched third place for the 25-year-old in the overall standings.
Constantin Popovici of Romania wins the rescheduled sixth and final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Auckland, New Zealand on January 28, 2024
(L-R) Xantheia Pennisi of Australia, Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Jessica Macaulay of Canada celebrate during the final competition day of the rescheduled sixth and final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Auckland, New Zealand on January
Emily Chinnock of Australia dives from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the rescheduled sixth and final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Auckland, New Zealand on January 28, 2024.
Carlos Gimeno of Spain prepares to launch an armstand dive from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the rescheduled sixth and final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Auckland, New Zealand on January 28, 2024.
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the rescheduled sixth and final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Auckland, New Zealand on January 28, 2024.
Constantin Popovici of Romania dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the rescheduled sixth and final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Auckland, New Zealand on January 28, 2024.
James Lichtenstein of the USA dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the rescheduled sixth and final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Auckland, New Zealand on January 28, 2024.
Xantheia Pennisi of Australia dives from the 21 metre platform during the first competition day of the rescheduled sixth and final stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Auckland, New Zealand on January 27, 2024.