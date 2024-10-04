Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Rhiannan Iffland Secures King Kahekili Trophy In Antalya - In Pics

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia reacts during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.
(L-R) Molly Carlson of Canada, Rhiannan Iffland of Canada and Simone Leathead of Canada celebrate with their trophies during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.
(L-R) Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine, Aidan Heslop of the UK and Andrea Barnaba of Italy celebrate with their trophies during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.
Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21 metre platform during the second competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 28, 2024.
Molly Carlson of Canada dives from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.
Simone Leathead of Canada dives from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.
Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.
Andrea Barnaba of Italy dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.
Yolotl Martinez of Mexico prepares to launch an armstand dive from the 27 metre platform during the second competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 28, 2024.