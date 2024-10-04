Sports

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Rhiannan Iffland Secures King Kahekili Trophy In Antalya - In Pics

Australian Rhiannan Iffland extended her reign at the top of the women's Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Sunday, securing victory at the penultimate stop in Antalya to claim her eighth King Kahekili trophy in a row as Great Britain's Aidan Heslop powered to his fourth 2024 win to pull away from his title rivals ahead of the Sydney finale in November. Victory number five of 2024 – her 40th in a stellar career – saw Iffland hold off the spirited challenge of Canada's Molly Carlson for the third year running, ensuring it will be a triumphant homecoming at Sydney in six weeks' time.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Rhiannan Iffland | Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia reacts during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.

2/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Molly Carlson, Rhiannan Iffland, Simone Leathead
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Molly Carlson, Rhiannan Iffland, Simone Leathead | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

(L-R) Molly Carlson of Canada, Rhiannan Iffland of Canada and Simone Leathead of Canada celebrate with their trophies during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.

3/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Oleksiy Prygorov, Aidan Heslop and Andrea Barnaba
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Oleksiy Prygorov, Aidan Heslop and Andrea Barnaba | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

(L-R) Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine, Aidan Heslop of the UK and Andrea Barnaba of Italy celebrate with their trophies during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.

4/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Aidan Heslop
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Aidan Heslop | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.

5/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Rhiannan Iffland
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Rhiannan Iffland | Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21 metre platform during the second competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 28, 2024.

6/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Molly Carlson
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Molly Carlson | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Molly Carlson of Canada dives from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.

7/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Simone Leathead
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Simone Leathead | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Simone Leathead of Canada dives from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.

8/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Oleksiy Prygorov
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Oleksiy Prygorov | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.

9/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Andrea Barnaba
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Andrea Barnaba | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Andrea Barnaba of Italy dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 29, 2024.

10/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Yolotl Martinez
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Yolotl Martinez | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Yolotl Martinez of Mexico prepares to launch an armstand dive from the 27 metre platform during the second competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Antalya, Turkiye on September 28, 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Poonam Yadav's Unplayable Wrong'un To Ellyse Perry Is Greatest Moment Of Women's T20 WC - Watch
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Kenya Vs Qatar Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  5. Amol Muzumdar Calls WPL A Key Asset As India Targets T20 World Cup Glory
Football News
  1. English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 7 Fixtures On TV And Online
  2. Conference League: Blues Hit Four At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  3. Europa League: Brennan Johnson Continues In Goal-Scoring Spree - In Pics
  4. Europa League: Maguire Goal Secures A Draw For 10-Man United - In Pics
  5. Chelsea 4-2 Gent, Europa Conference League: Kiernan Hails Enzo After Ending Goal Drought
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections
  2. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  3. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  4. Tirupati Laddu Row: SC Forms SIT; Pawan Kalyan Proposes 'Sanatana Dharma Certification'
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
Entertainment News
  1. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  2. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  4. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  5. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  2. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  3. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  4. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  5. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points