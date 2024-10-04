Sports

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Rhiannan Iffland Secures King Kahekili Trophy In Antalya - In Pics

Australian Rhiannan Iffland extended her reign at the top of the women's Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Sunday, securing victory at the penultimate stop in Antalya to claim her eighth King Kahekili trophy in a row as Great Britain's Aidan Heslop powered to his fourth 2024 win to pull away from his title rivals ahead of the Sydney finale in November. Victory number five of 2024 – her 40th in a stellar career – saw Iffland hold off the spirited challenge of Canada's Molly Carlson for the third year running, ensuring it will be a triumphant homecoming at Sydney in six weeks' time.