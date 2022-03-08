Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Real Madrid Vs PSG, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16 Match

All you need to know about Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League: Kick-off time, TV channels, live streaming, likely XIs, head-to-head record.

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 7:51 pm

In a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match, Real Madrid will look to overturn a 0-1 deficit when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday. The Real Madrid vs PSG, Champions League clash will be telecast live on TV, and football fans can also stream the Santiago Bernabeu match live. Read on to know more about the match: (More Football News)

Real Madrid are the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners, the most successful side in the tournament's history, while Paris Saint-Germain are still chasing their first continental title. But Real Madrid will be playing a chasing game, so to say, after losing the first leg, thanks to a very, very late Kylian Mbappe goal in Paris.

Now, Mbappe is doubtful for the Madrid leg, having injured his left foot. But fans are reading much more than the injury story. The French star has been linked with a move to Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season. So, there is no dearth of talking points.

There are also Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos parts. Messi, the former Barcelona superstar, missed a penalty in the first leg and Ramos, the former Madrid captain, didn't get his name on to the teamsheet. Ramos, who's struggling to maintain match fitness, will miss a homecoming. So, the focus is on Messi.

Head-to-head

Real Madrid lead Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the head-to-head record. Two matches have ended in draws. But in those matches, both sides have scored eight goals each.

Madrid have eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to winning the title for the third year in a row. 

Match and telecast details of Real Madrid vs PSG, Champions League clash

Match: UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round Of 16, second leg, Real Madrid vs PSG
Date: March 10 (Thursday), 2022
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

TV Channels: Sony Six, Sony Six HD
Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Marcelo Vieira; Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Mbappe/Angel Di maria, Neymar.

Managers Speak

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We’ve worked really well on the physical side of our game over the past three weeks. We didn’t play well in Paris, but we’re confident and have faith that we can put in a really good performance on Wednesday night."

On the first leg: "You could say that we’re a proud team, and that defeat hurt us. However, we know that the best Real Madrid can compete with the best Paris, and hopefully we’ll see the best Real Madrid tomorrow."

Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, on Kylian Mbappe: "I understand the media's need to have news about one of the best [players] in the world... But he is our player and we hope he will be for a long time."

