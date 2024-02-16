It wasn't surprising that he was smashed around for 73 runs in just 13 overs. He conceded nine boundaries and mostly bowled half-trackers, with Senapati, who remained unbeaten on 109, hitting half a dozen of them. In all, Senapati hit 13 boundaries.

Senapati, who otherwise batted defensively, got 40 runs off 39 deliveries bowled by the leg-spinner, who was picked at base price by Punjab Kings at the last IPL auction.

Senapati had a good partnership of 80 for the third wicket with Shantanu Mishra (76) as none of the Odisha batters looked in any kind of trouble against the Delhi attack.

With the season's find Himanshu Chauhan (28 wickets) being rendered ineffective on a slow, low deck (0/55 in 15 overs), it was seam bowling all-rounder Pranshu Vijayaran (2/64 in 20 overs) and debutant left-arm spinner Mathur (2/67 in 29 overs), who shared the spoils for the day.