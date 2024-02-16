Baba Indrajith struck an unbeaten 122 and shared an unbroken 184-run partnership with Vijay Shankar as hosts Tamil Nadu reached 291 for 4 against Punjab on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match in Salem on Friday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

After electing to bat, TN was reduced to 64 for 3 and then 107 for 4 before Indrajith and Shankar revived their innings. The duo batted for 53.3 overs without separation.