In Hubbali, Chandigarh ended the final day on 236 for 5 in their second innings after Karnataka had piled up a massive 563 for 5 declared in their first innings on Sunday to draw the match.

Chandigarh had made 267 in their first innings.

Karnataka secured three points from the match on the basis of first innings lead.

Chandigarh got one point from the drawn match and ended at seventh spot in the eight-team group with six points.

Gujarat, who had beaten Goa by seven wickets in Porvorim on Sunday, missed the bus as they finished third in the group with 25 points -- two less than that of Karnataka -- from seven matches.

Railways, who beat Tripura by five wickets on Monday in Agartala, finished fourth with 24 points from seven matches.

Brief Scores:

In Salem: Tamil Nadu 435 and 71 for 1 in 7 overs beat Punjab 274 and 231 all out in 64.2 overs (Nehal Wadhera 109; Sai Kishore 4/80) by nine wickets.

Points: Tamil Nadu 6 points; Punjab 0.