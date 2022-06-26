Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Final: Madhya Pradesh Win Maiden Title - Stats Highlights

Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy title in the 2021-22 season, 69 years after they last won the coveted trophy in their former avatar, as Holkar, and 23 years since they last had a shot at Indian domestic cricket's biggest prize. At the same venue of their 1998-99 heartbreak, Madhya Pradesh redeemed themselves in the best way possible, vanquishing 41-time champions Mumbai to lift the trophy. They won the final match by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday (June 26). (More Cricket News)

Madhya Pradesh began competing as a team from the 1950-51 season. Holkar appeared in the Ranji Trophy till 1954-55 after which it was dissolved and replaced by a Madhya Bharat team. This became part of the Madhya Pradesh team after two years as the states were reorganised.

The previous finest achievement of the Madhya Pradesh team was reaching the final of the Ranji Trophy in 1998-99. They took the first innings lead against Karnataka and needed only a draw to win the title but collapsed in the final session of the last day to lose with five overs to spare.

MOST RANJI TROPHY TITLES

Mumbai (then Bombay) with 41 titles, holds the record of winning the most number of titles. They were also the first winner by beating Northern India in Mumbai in 1934-35. They have won almost half of the 85 editions of the tournament, reaffirming their reputation of being among the most dominant domestic first-class sides. Mumbai made it to the Ranji Trophy final for a record 47 times, and they have lost only five times.

RANJI TROPHY WINNERS

(Teams - Titles - First Title)

Bombay/Mumbai - 41 - 1934-35;

Karnataka/Mysore - 8 - 1973-74;

Delhi - 7 - 1978-79;

Baroda - 5 - 1942-43;

Holkar - 4 - 1945-46;

Bengal - 2 - 1938-39;

Madras/Tamil Nadu - 2 - 1954-55;

Hyderabad - 2 - 1937-38;

Maharashtra - 2 - 1939-40;

Railways - 2 - 2001-02;

Rajasthan - 2 - 2010-11;

Vidarbha - 2 - 2017-18;

Nawanagar - 1 - 1936-37;

Western India - 1 - 1943-44;

Haryana - 1 - 1990-91;

Punjab - 1 - 1992-93;

Uttar Pradesh - 1 - 2005-06;

Gujarat - 1 - 2016-17;

Saurashtra - 1 - 2019-20;

Madhya Pradesh - 1 - 2021-22.