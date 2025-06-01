Sports

PSG 5-0 Inter, Champions League: Paris Celebrates UCL Victory On The Streets

Paris erupted with flares and fireworks, car horns and an Eiffel Tower glittering in blue and red to celebrate Paris Saint-Germain’s first Champions League title on Saturday. The final in Munich was watched all over Paris — including inside PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium, which beamed the match on a giant screen — and Inter Milan getting blown away 5-0 prompted flashpoints and some arrests even during the game. Outside the stadium, there was a brief altercation during the first half between celebrating PSG fans cracking off flares, and riot police who used tear gas to disperse them.