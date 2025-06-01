Supporters invade the bridge leading to the Eiffel Tower bearing the colors of the PSG after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Paris.
Soccer fans celebrate PSG's victory on the Champs-Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Paris.
PSG supporters celebrate after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Paris.
A supporter reacts after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Paris.
PSG supporters react after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Paris.
A man walks past tear gas during incidents after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Paris.
Fireworks explode over riot police officers on the Champs-Elysees avenue after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Paris.
Fireworks explode on the Champs-Elysees avenue after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Paris.