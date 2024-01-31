Prithvi Shaw is fit again. Five months after an injury affliction that sidelined him from competitive action, the promising young opener has reportedly been added to the Mumbai squad ahead of their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024 Group B game against Bengal. (More Cricket News)

The attacking right-hander from Thane had suffered a knee injury in August 2023 while playing a one-day game against Durham in English domestic cricket, which eventually cut short his Northamptonshire stint. Shaw has since been recuperating with the support of the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.