Sports

Prithvi Shaw Added To Mumbai Squad For Ranji Trophy 2024: Report

Prithvi Shaw had suffered a knee injury in August 2023 while playing a one-day game for Northamptonshire against Durham in English domestic cricket. The 23-year-old has reportedly been given fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

January 31, 2024

File photo : Mumbai cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been out of action since August 2023, when he suffered a knee injury.
Mumbai cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been out of action since August 2023, when he suffered a knee injury. File photo

Prithvi Shaw is fit again. Five months after an injury affliction that sidelined him from competitive action, the promising young opener has reportedly been added to the Mumbai squad ahead of their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024 Group B game against Bengal. (More Cricket News)

The attacking right-hander from Thane had suffered a knee injury in August 2023 while playing a one-day game against Durham in English domestic cricket, which eventually cut short his Northamptonshire stint. Shaw has since been recuperating with the support of the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Once the NCA notified to us of Prithvi having been cleared fit, the selection committee has added him to the squad for the next Ranji Trophy game,” a Sportstar report quoted Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Ajinkya Naik as saying.

The game against Bengal will begin on Friday, February 2. It is a crucial one in the context of qualification, as Mumbai look to sustain their top spot in the group amid the quest for a quarter-finals berth in the premier domestic red-ball tournament.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old Shaw has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I. He last played for India on July 25, 2021, in his only T20 international appearance so far, against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester D’Souza.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement