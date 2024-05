Sports

Premier League: 1-1 Draw Against Everton Keeps Luton In Relegation Zone - In Pics

Luton Town had a chance to climb out of the bottom three of the Premier League but a 1-1 draw against Everton kept them in the relegation zone. Everton meanwhile continue to keep a safe distance from the relegation zone. 24 minutes into the game, Everton took the lead via a penalty kick. Luton bounced back quickly thanks to Elijan Adebayo and ensure that they get an important point in their bid to keep themselves in the league.