FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Portugal’s Ruben Dias Refuses To Underestimate Armenia Threat

Ruben Dias refused to look past Portugal’s upcoming match against Armenia as they begin their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Roberto Martinez’s side travel to Armenia for their first match in Group F, where they are also joined by Hungary and the Republic of Ireland.
Portugal start their qualification process for next summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico slightly later than others after they won the Nations League during the last international break.
Dias believes Portugal could face a difficult test against Armenia, who recently appointed Yeghishe Melikyan as their new head coach.
“The success we'll have in this qualifying campaign is the fact that we're taking it one game at a time,” said Dias.
“Right now, there's qualifying to do, and nothing is guaranteed. Our focus is on tomorrow's game, and it's very present.
“We've already had the opportunity to watch the opponent on video. They're a very dangerous team, well-organised defensively and dangerous on the counterattack.
“Portugal must be at a good level to overcome this Armenian team. They recently changed coaches, so they come here with some question marks considering what they might offer.
“Regarding the new coach, it's a matter of unpredictability.
“They're a strong counter-attacking team, well-organized defensively, and in this context, at this level, they'll only make things difficult for you if you don't pay attention to who you're playing against and if you're not at your best.”
Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez added: “We have enormous respect for Armenia; it's a big test for us.
“The team came two days early, made a different plan to arrive here, in Armenia, two days earlier. The team is very focused.
“We have immense respect for Armenia; we must remember that we've drawn here twice in the last three games, and that underlines the difficulties we can expect in tomorrow's game.
“The big challenge for us now is to change our mindset after winning the Nations League. And that's what we want to do in the game.”