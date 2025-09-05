FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Portugal’s Ruben Dias Refuses To Underestimate Armenia Threat

Roberto Martinez’s side travel to Armenia for their first match in Group F, where they are also joined by Hungary and the Republic of Ireland.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Portugal’s Ruben Dias Refuses Armenia
Portugal and Man City defender Ruben Dias
info_icon

Ruben Dias refused to look past Portugal’s upcoming match against Armenia as they begin their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Roberto Martinez’s side travel to Armenia for their first match in Group F, where they are also joined by Hungary and the Republic of Ireland.

Portugal start their qualification process for next summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico slightly later than others after they won the Nations League during the last international break.

Dias believes Portugal could face a difficult test against Armenia, who recently appointed Yeghishe Melikyan as their new head coach.

“The success we'll have in this qualifying campaign is the fact that we're taking it one game at a time,” said Dias.

“Right now, there's qualifying to do, and nothing is guaranteed. Our focus is on tomorrow's game, and it's very present.

“We've already had the opportunity to watch the opponent on video. They're a very dangerous team, well-organised defensively and dangerous on the counterattack.

“Portugal must be at a good level to overcome this Armenian team. They recently changed coaches, so they come here with some question marks considering what they might offer.

“Regarding the new coach, it's a matter of unpredictability.

“They're a strong counter-attacking team, well-organized defensively, and in this context, at this level, they'll only make things difficult for you if you don't pay attention to who you're playing against and if you're not at your best.”

Related Content
Related Content

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez added: “We have enormous respect for Armenia; it's a big test for us.

“The team came two days early, made a different plan to arrive here, in Armenia, two days earlier. The team is very focused.

“We have immense respect for Armenia; we must remember that we've drawn here twice in the last three games, and that underlines the difficulties we can expect in tomorrow's game.

“The big challenge for us now is to change our mindset after winning the Nations League. And that's what we want to do in the game.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs UAE Highlights, T20I Tri-Series, Match 6: AFG Edge Hosts In Last-Ball Thriller To Seal 4-Run Win

  2. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

  3. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  4. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  5. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Players Warming Up

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025: Reaching Final ‘Dream Come True’, Says American Star

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Suffers Semifinal Heartbreak

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, Prediction

  5. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  2. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  3. Karnataka Government To Conduct Survey Of Gender Minorities

  4. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  5. Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Demand Collides With OBC Groups’ Hard-Won 27%

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. 26 Countries Pledge Post-War Military Backing for Ukraine, Says Macron

  2. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  5. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?