Sports

NBA Cup: Portland Trail Blazers Beat Minnesota Timberwolves 122-108

Robert Williams and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Williams, who recently returned from a knee injury, also had nine rebounds and three assists. Naz Reid led Minnesota with 28 points in the loss while star guard Anthony Edwards pitched in 26 points. The Blazers, who entered the game as the second-worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA, shot a blistering 18 for 32 (56%) from behind the 3-point line.