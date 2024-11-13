Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, left, during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch walks onto the court during a timeout in the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after making a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, dribbles towards Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.
Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards brings the ball up court against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, center, drives to the basket between Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, left, and guard Donte DiVincenzo during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, right, dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, shoots in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.