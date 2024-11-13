Sports

NBA Cup: Portland Trail Blazers Beat Minnesota Timberwolves 122-108

Robert Williams and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Williams, who recently returned from a knee injury, also had nine rebounds and three assists. Naz Reid led Minnesota with 28 points in the loss while star guard Anthony Edwards pitched in 26 points. The Blazers, who entered the game as the second-worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA, shot a blistering 18 for 32 (56%) from behind the 3-point line.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Basketball match_Rudy Gobert
NBA Cup: Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, left, shoots over Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan | Photo: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.

2/10
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Basketball match_Nickeil Alexander-Walker
NBA Cup: Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) is fouled by Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija | Photo: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, left, during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.

3/10
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Basketball match_Chris Finch
NBA Cup: | Photo: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch walks onto the court during a timeout in the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.

4/10
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Basketball match_Anthony Edwards
NBA Cup: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after making a basket against the Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after making a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.

5/10
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Basketball match_Anthony Edwards
NBA Cup: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, dribbles towards Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant | Photo: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, dribbles towards Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.

6/10
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Basketball match_Robert Williams III
NBA Cup: Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III dunks against the Timberwolves | Photo: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.

7/10
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Basketball match_Anthony Edwards
NBA Cup: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards brings the ball up court against the Trail Blazers | Photo: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards brings the ball up court against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.

8/10
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Basketball match_Jerami Grant
NBA Cup: Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, center, drives to the basket between Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, left, and guard Donte DiVincenzo | Photo: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, center, drives to the basket between Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, left, and guard Donte DiVincenzo during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.

9/10
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Basketball match_Shaedon Sharpe
NBA Cup: Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, right, dribbles past Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels | Photo: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, right, dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.

10/10
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Basketball match photo gallery
NBA Cup: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, shoots in front of Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant | Photo: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, shoots in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Oregon.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Shami Bowls As Bengal Hit 228 Vs MP; K'taka In A Spot Of Bother Vs UP
  2. Oman Vs Netherlands 1st T20I, Toss Update: OMA Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee’s Advice For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma – ‘Hit Reset’ For Border Gavaskar Test Series
  4. India Vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin Speaks How He Broke Steve Smith's Astute Game Plans
  5. West Indies Vs England Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match
Football News
  1. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  2. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
  3. UWCL: Man City, Arsenal Record Victories In Europe
  4. Neymar Jr To Santos? Pele's Former Club Eyes Brazilian Star After Top Tier Return
  5. Women's Champions League 2024-25 Wrap: Man City, Bayern Maintain Perfect Start With Comfortable Victories
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  3. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  4. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
Hockey News
  1. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  2. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  3. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  4. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  5. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 59.28% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM
  2. 'Executive Can't Replace Judiciary', 'Give 15 Days Notice': SC Verdict On Bulldozer Demolition
  3. Day In Pics: November 13, 2024
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling Underway For 43 Assembly Seats
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  2. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  3. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  4. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  5. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
World News
  1. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
  2. Iran Publicly Executes Serial Rapist Accused By Nearly 200 Women In 20 Years
  3. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  4. From Iraq, Libya To The United States - Women Across The World Pushed Back In Time
  5. UK: Archbishop Of Canterbury Resigns After Church Of England Child Abuse Review
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 59.28% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign