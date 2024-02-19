Sports

PM Modi Highlights 'Nari Shakti' After India Win Gold At Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024

The Indian team, led by star shuttler PV Sindhu, beat Thailand 3-2 in the final to win their maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships women's tie gold

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 19, 2024

PM Modi hailed the Indian badminton women's team's accomplishment at the Badminton Asia Team Championships (Photo: File)
info-icon

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the women's team that claimed the country's first gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 on Sunday, February 18, 2024. PM Modi highlighted the 'Nari Shakti' that has propelled India to the top of the podium in several disciplines over the past years. (More Badminton News)

India beat Thailand 3-2 in the women's final, winning two singles and one doubles tie en route to the historic milestone.

"A historical accomplishment! Congratulations to the incredible Indian team who have, for the first time ever, won the Women's Team Trophy at the Badminton Asia Championships. Their success will motivate several upcoming athletes," he wrote on X.

"The way our Nari Shakti has been excelling in various sports is just phenomenal," he said.

PV Sindhu and the Indian women's badminton team are in action at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. - File Photo
World Sports: PV Sindhu And Co Beat Thailand, Bag Historic Badminton Asia Team Championships Title

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

The star of the show was undoubtedly the 17-year-old prodigy Anmol Kharb, who beat Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-9 in the high stakes tie decider. Delighted with her accomplishment, Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand showered the youngster with praise, calling her fearless among other things.

"She’s just a breath of fresh air, so innocent and fearless and naturally clever on the court," Gopichand told the Indian Express.

"She would just turn around and ask which serve to use next – high toss or straight. Then she would start the rally and it was so good how she played freely to the corners. She has a natural reading of the game which refreshingly surprised me. The shuttle was flying, A/C was on, drift was present, and she is confidently pushing the shuttle back. Happily taking instructions. If she got a line call right, she would be so happy with herself. A livewire talent."

Advertisement

India vs Thailand, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 Women's Final, Results (Winners In Bold):

PV Sindhu beat Supanida Katethong 21-12, 21-12

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand beat Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai 21-16, 18-21, 21-16

Ashmita Chaliha lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan 11-21, 14-21

Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra lost to Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard 11-21, 9-21

Anmol Kharab beat Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-9

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement