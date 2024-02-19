PM Modi Highlights 'Nari Shakti' After India Win Gold At Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the women's team that claimed the country's first gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 on Sunday, February 18, 2024. PM Modi highlighted the 'Nari Shakti' that has propelled India to the top of the podium in several disciplines over the past years. (More Badminton News)
India beat Thailand 3-2 in the women's final, winning two singles and one doubles tie en route to the historic milestone.
"A historical accomplishment! Congratulations to the incredible Indian team who have, for the first time ever, won the Women's Team Trophy at the Badminton Asia Championships. Their success will motivate several upcoming athletes," he wrote on X.
"The way our Nari Shakti has been excelling in various sports is just phenomenal," he said.
The star of the show was undoubtedly the 17-year-old prodigy Anmol Kharb, who beat Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-9 in the high stakes tie decider. Delighted with her accomplishment, Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand showered the youngster with praise, calling her fearless among other things.
"She’s just a breath of fresh air, so innocent and fearless and naturally clever on the court," Gopichand told the Indian Express.
"She would just turn around and ask which serve to use next – high toss or straight. Then she would start the rally and it was so good how she played freely to the corners. She has a natural reading of the game which refreshingly surprised me. The shuttle was flying, A/C was on, drift was present, and she is confidently pushing the shuttle back. Happily taking instructions. If she got a line call right, she would be so happy with herself. A livewire talent."
PV Sindhu beat Supanida Katethong 21-12, 21-12
Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand beat Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai 21-16, 18-21, 21-16
Ashmita Chaliha lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan 11-21, 14-21
Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra lost to Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard 11-21, 9-21
Anmol Kharab beat Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-9