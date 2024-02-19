PM Modi Highlights 'Nari Shakti' After India Win Gold At Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024

The star of the show was undoubtedly the 17-year-old prodigy Anmol Kharb, who beat Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-9 in the high stakes tie decider. Delighted with her accomplishment, Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand showered the youngster with praise, calling her fearless among other things.

"She’s just a breath of fresh air, so innocent and fearless and naturally clever on the court," Gopichand told the Indian Express.

"She would just turn around and ask which serve to use next – high toss or straight. Then she would start the rally and it was so good how she played freely to the corners. She has a natural reading of the game which refreshingly surprised me. The shuttle was flying, A/C was on, drift was present, and she is confidently pushing the shuttle back. Happily taking instructions. If she got a line call right, she would be so happy with herself. A livewire talent."