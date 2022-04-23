Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Paul Pogba’s Recent Injury Likely End Of Road For France Midfielder At Manchester United  

Paul Pogba came off injured against Liverpool in the English Premier League and is out for four weeks. He is unlikely to renew his contract at the end of the season.

Paul Pogba graduated from Manchester United academy and joined Juventus before coming back in 2016. Twitter (@paulpogba)

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 9:15 am

Paul Pogba might have played his last game for Manchester United. (More Football News)

The France midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, came off injured in the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday and will take at least four weeks to recover, United manager Ralf Rangnick said Friday.

“I don’t think it is very likely that he will be able to play again (this season),” Rangnick said. Pogba joined United in 2016 for a second spell at a club where he came through the academy, before moving to Juventus in 2012.

He has struggled to reproduce the form he delivers on a more consistent basis for the French national team. “The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover and the last game is the end of May,” added the German.

Pogba, who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with France, scored 39 goals in 226 appearances helping Manchester United win League Cup and Europa League in 2017. Rangnick also hinted that the club or the new manager too, aren’t likely to ask the Frenchman to renew his contract.

“As it seems right now, he will not renew his contract. Maybe the club, or Erik (ten Hag, United's new manager) will also not want to renew the contract, I don't know, but it's most likely he won't be here anymore next season,” said Rangnick.

Sports Football Manchester United Ralf Rangnick Erik Ten Hag League Cup Europa League Liverpool France National Football Team Old Trafford, Manchester
