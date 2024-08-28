Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal: Para Dancers Show Moves Before The Show; Stage is Set

As the last card rehearsal periods off, the stage is ready, drones are in the sky, and artists are doing their art and dancing. In a break with a long-standing tradition, the ceremony will not take place inside a stadium. Instead, the iconic Places de la Concorde and Champs-Elysees itself will serve as focal point for the Games. Subsequently, there will be a production extravaganza with the formal opening ceremony taking place at the iconic square after the athletes pass down the iconic avenue of the Champs-Elyse. With an official start time of 11:30 PM IST on August 28, 2024 thousands are expected to come to watch an incredible show the event provides.