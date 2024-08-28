Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal: Para Dancers Show Moves Before The Show; Stage is Set

A group of dancers use crutches during the rehearsal of the Paralympic Games opening ceremony in La Concorde square in Paris, France.
La Concorde square, in the heart of Paris, is turned into a giant open-air arena to host the Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Paris, France.
A dancer performs during the rehearsal of the Paralympic Games opening ceremony in La Concorde square in Paris, France.
Victor Le Masne, musical director of the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies, pose in the Question de Son studio in Paris, France.
A police car on the Place de la Concorde ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris. The Place de la Concorde will be hosting the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The Place de la Concorde ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris. The Place de la Concorde will be hosting the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 28.