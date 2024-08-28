Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal: Para Dancers Show Moves Before The Show; Stage is Set

As the last card rehearsal periods off, the stage is ready, drones are in the sky, and artists are doing their art and dancing. In a break with a long-standing tradition, the ceremony will not take place inside a stadium. Instead, the iconic Places de la Concorde and Champs-Elysees itself will serve as focal point for the Games. Subsequently, there will be a production extravaganza with the formal opening ceremony taking place at the iconic square after the athletes pass down the iconic avenue of the Champs-Elyse. With an official start time of 11:30 PM IST on August 28, 2024 thousands are expected to come to watch an incredible show the event provides.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: A group of dancers use crutches during the rehearsal | Photo: AP/Tom Nouvian

A group of dancers use crutches during the rehearsal of the Paralympic Games opening ceremony in La Concorde square in Paris, France.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: La Concorde square, in the heart of Paris
Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: La Concorde square, in the heart of Paris | Photo: AP/Tom Nouvian

La Concorde square, in the heart of Paris, is turned into a giant open-air arena to host the Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Paris, France.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: A dancer performs during the rehearsal
Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: A dancer performs during the rehearsal | Photo: AP/Tom Nouvian

A dancer performs during the rehearsal of the Paralympic Games opening ceremony in La Concorde square in Paris, France.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Victor Le Masne, musical director of the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies
Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Victor Le Masne, musical director of the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies | Photo: AP/Tom Nouvian

Victor Le Masne, musical director of the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies, pose in the Question de Son studio in Paris, France.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: A police car on the Place de la Concorde ahead of the Paralympic Games
Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: A police car on the Place de la Concorde ahead of the Paralympic Games | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

A police car on the Place de la Concorde ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris. The Place de la Concorde will be hosting the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Place de la Concorde will be hosting the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games
Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Place de la Concorde will be hosting the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Place de la Concorde ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris. The Place de la Concorde will be hosting the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

