Flagbearers Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav of India and Sumit of India lead their contingent during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics. AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the 2024 Paris Paralympics. India’s Sakshi Kasana Karamjyothi will be in action in the women’s discus throw F55 final, while Preeti Pal will look to finish on the podium in the women’s 100m T35 final. Follow the live updates from Day 2 of the Paralympics, right here

LIVE UPDATES