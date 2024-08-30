Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1 In Pics: Sheetal Devi Shines As Indian Mixed Compound Archery Team Shatters World Record

The Indian mixed compound archery team shattered the world record in the ranking round on Thursday. Rakesh Kumar hit 696 and Sheetal Devi, who shoots without arms, hit 703 to create a world record with a combined 1399 points. In other news, Caroline Groot became the first gold medalist of the Paris Paralympics as she came first in the para track cycling C4-5 final. Indian para shuttlers too were off to a good start as eight singles players secured victories in their respective opening group matches. Check out the best pictures of day one of the Paris 2024 Paralympics right here

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire | Photo: AP/Felix Scheyer

Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris.

2/10
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Womens C4-5 500m Time Trial final: Netherlands Caroline Groot, center, gold medal, Canadas Kate OBrien, right, bronze medalist, and Frances Marie Patouillet
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final: Netherlands' Caroline Groot, center, gold medal, Canada's Kate O'Brien, right, bronze medalist, and France's Marie Patouillet | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Netherlands' Caroline Groot, center, gold medal, Canada's Kate O'Brien, right, bronze medalist, and France's Marie Patouillet pose after the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

3/10
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Mens C1 3000m individual pursuit final: Chinas Zhangyu Li, celebrates with gold
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Men's C1 3000m individual pursuit final: China's Zhangyu Li, celebrates with gold | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

China's Zhangyu Li, celebrates with his gold medal after the Men's C1 3000m individual pursuit final, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

4/10
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Ricardo Ten Argiles, from Spain, shows his bronze medal in Mens C1 3000m individual pursuit final
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Ricardo Ten Argiles, from Spain, shows his bronze medal in Men's C1 3000m individual pursuit final | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Ricardo Ten Argiles, from Spain, shows his bronze medal after the Men's C1 3000m individual pursuit final in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

5/10
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Netherlands Caroline Groot wins the gold medal in the Womens C4-5 500m Time Trial final
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Netherlands' Caroline Groot wins the gold medal in the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Netherlands' Caroline Groot reacts as she wins the gold medal in the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

6/10
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Archer Sheetal Devi from India holds her bow
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Archer Sheetal Devi from India holds her bow | Photo: AP/Felix Scheyer

Archer Sheetal Devi from India holds her bow during the Paralympic Games in Paris.

7/10
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Wheelchair Rugby match Australia vs Great Britain
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Wheelchair Rugby match Australia vs Great Britain | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Andrew Edmondson of Australia, center, and Stuart Robinson of Great Britain, right, challenge for the ball as Ryley Batt of Australia looks on during the 2024 Paralympics Wheelchair Rugby match Australia against Great Britain at the Champs Mars Arena in Paris, France.

8/10
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Womens preliminary round Goalball game Canada vs France
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Women's preliminary round Goalball game Canada vs France | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Canada's Whitney Bogart dives to catch the ball during the Women's preliminary round Goalball game against France at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

9/10
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Swimming: Ugo Didier, of France, celebrates after winning Mens 400 Freestyle -S9
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Swimming: Ugo Didier, of France, celebrates after winning Men's 400 Freestyle -S9 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Paralympic athlete Ugo Didier, of France, celebrates by hitting the water after winning the Men's 400 Freestyle -S9, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

10/10
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares
Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares | Photo: AP//Felix Scheyer

Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to place an arrow during the Paralympic Games in Paris.

