Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1 In Pics: Sheetal Devi Shines As Indian Mixed Compound Archery Team Shatters World Record

Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Netherlands' Caroline Groot, center, gold medal, Canada's Kate O'Brien, right, bronze medalist, and France's Marie Patouillet pose after the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.
China's Zhangyu Li, celebrates with his gold medal after the Men's C1 3000m individual pursuit final, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.
Ricardo Ten Argiles, from Spain, shows his bronze medal after the Men's C1 3000m individual pursuit final in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.
Netherlands' Caroline Groot reacts as she wins the gold medal in the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.
Archer Sheetal Devi from India holds her bow during the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Andrew Edmondson of Australia, center, and Stuart Robinson of Great Britain, right, challenge for the ball as Ryley Batt of Australia looks on during the 2024 Paralympics Wheelchair Rugby match Australia against Great Britain at the Champs Mars Arena in Paris, France.
Canada's Whitney Bogart dives to catch the ball during the Women's preliminary round Goalball game against France at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Paralympic athlete Ugo Didier, of France, celebrates by hitting the water after winning the Men's 400 Freestyle -S9, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to place an arrow during the Paralympic Games in Paris.