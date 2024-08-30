Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1 In Pics: Sheetal Devi Shines As Indian Mixed Compound Archery Team Shatters World Record

The Indian mixed compound archery team shattered the world record in the ranking round on Thursday. Rakesh Kumar hit 696 and Sheetal Devi, who shoots without arms, hit 703 to create a world record with a combined 1399 points. In other news, Caroline Groot became the first gold medalist of the Paris Paralympics as she came first in the para track cycling C4-5 final. Indian para shuttlers too were off to a good start as eight singles players secured victories in their respective opening group matches. Check out the best pictures of day one of the Paris 2024 Paralympics right here