Paris Olympics: Ten Olympians From Three Editions Awarded Medals In Special Reallocation Ceremony - In Pics

Ten Olympians who participated at Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 received medals during a reallocation ceremony that took place at the Champions Park in Paris. The Olympians enjoyed a moment, full of emotions and shared it with their friends, family as well as fans in the same setting where athletes celebrated success during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

2012 London Olympics women's 400m hurdles: Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic, left, Lashinda Demus of the United States, center, and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica pose with their medals | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic, left, Lashinda Demus of the United States, center, and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica pose with their London 2012 Olympic medals in the women's 400m hurdles during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.

2/10
2000 Syndey Olympics womens 200-meter race: Beverly McDonald of Jamaica smiles after receiving her bronze medal
2000 Syndey Olympics women's 200-meter race: Beverly McDonald of Jamaica smiles after receiving her bronze medal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Beverly McDonald of Jamaica smiles after receiving her 2000 Syndey Olympics bronze medal in the women's 200-meter race, during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.

3/10
2008 Olympic womens long jump: Chelsea Hammond-Ross of Jamaica waves to the crowd after receiving her bronze medal
2008 Olympic women's long jump: Chelsea Hammond-Ross of Jamaica waves to the crowd after receiving her bronze medal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Chelsea Hammond-Ross of Jamaica waves to the crowd after receiving her bronze medal in the 2008 Olympic women's long jump during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.

4/10
2012 London Olympics mens 85kg Weightlifting: Egypts Tarek Yehia Fouad Abdelazim bites his bronze medal
2012 London Olympics men's 85kg Weightlifting: Egypt's Tarek Yehia Fouad Abdelazim bites his bronze medal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Egypt's Tarek Yehia Fouad Abdelazim bites his London 2012 bronze medal for the men's 85kg weightlifting event during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris.

5/10
2012 London Olympic mens high jump: Erik Kynard of the United States, left, and Derek Drouin of Canada bite their medals
2012 London Olympic men's high jump: Erik Kynard of the United States, left, and Derek Drouin of Canada bite their medals | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Erik Kynard of the United States, left, and Derek Drouin of Canada bite their London 2012 Olympic medals in the men's high jump during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.

6/10
2012 London Olympic mens high jump: Erik Kynard of the United States poses with his gold medal
2012 London Olympic men's high jump: Erik Kynard of the United States poses with his gold medal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Erik Kynard of the United States poses with his London 2012 gold medal in the men's high jump during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.

7/10
2012 London Olympic mens weightlifting +105kg event: Sangguen Jean of South Korea poses with his bronze medal
2012 London Olympic men's weightlifting +105kg event: Sangguen Jean of South Korea poses with his bronze medal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Sangguen Jean of South Korea poses with his London 2012 Olympic bronze medal in the men's weightlifting +105kg event during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.

8/10
2012 London Olympics womens 1500m: Abeba Aregawi of Ethiopia poses with her bronze medal
2012 London Olympics women's 1500m: Abeba Aregawi of Ethiopia poses with her bronze medal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Abeba Aregawi of Ethiopia poses with her London 2012 Olympic bronze medal in the women's 1500m during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.

9/10
2012 London Olympics womens 400m hurdles: Lashinda Demus of the United States poses with her gold medal
2012 London Olympics women's 400m hurdles: Lashinda Demus of the United States poses with her gold medal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Lashinda Demus of the United States poses with her London 2012 Olympic gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.

10/10
2012 London Olympics womens 400m hurdles: Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic poses with her bronze medal
2012 London Olympics women's 400m hurdles: Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic poses with her bronze medal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic poses with her London 2012 Olympic bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.

