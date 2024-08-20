Paris Olympics: Ten Olympians From Three Editions Awarded Medals In Special Reallocation Ceremony - In Pics

Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic, left, Lashinda Demus of the United States, center, and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica pose with their London 2012 Olympic medals in the women's 400m hurdles during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.
Beverly McDonald of Jamaica smiles after receiving her 2000 Syndey Olympics bronze medal in the women's 200-meter race, during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.
Chelsea Hammond-Ross of Jamaica waves to the crowd after receiving her bronze medal in the 2008 Olympic women's long jump during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.
Egypt's Tarek Yehia Fouad Abdelazim bites his London 2012 bronze medal for the men's 85kg weightlifting event during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris.
Erik Kynard of the United States, left, and Derek Drouin of Canada bite their London 2012 Olympic medals in the men's high jump during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.
Erik Kynard of the United States poses with his London 2012 gold medal in the men's high jump during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.
Sangguen Jean of South Korea poses with his London 2012 Olympic bronze medal in the men's weightlifting +105kg event during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.
Abeba Aregawi of Ethiopia poses with her London 2012 Olympic bronze medal in the women's 1500m during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.
Lashinda Demus of the United States poses with her London 2012 Olympic gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.
Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic poses with her London 2012 Olympic bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles during the Olympic medal reallocation ceremony, in Paris, France.