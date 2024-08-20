Sports

Paris Olympics: Ten Olympians From Three Editions Awarded Medals In Special Reallocation Ceremony - In Pics

Ten Olympians who participated at Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 received medals during a reallocation ceremony that took place at the Champions Park in Paris. The Olympians enjoyed a moment, full of emotions and shared it with their friends, family as well as fans in the same setting where athletes celebrated success during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.