Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra on Thursday said that he will be one of the torch bearers of the Paris Olympics Games. (More Sports News)

"Excited to share that I'll be a torch bearer for the @paris2024 Olympic Games, a beacon of peace and perseverance across the globe. This flame represents our collective spirit and the power of dreams. A great privilege and honour," Bindra wrote on 'X' with a picture of the torch.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Indian Boxers To Share Multinational Training Camp