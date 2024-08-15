Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Meets Indian Contingent After Return - In Pics

President Droupadi Murmu met the Indian Olympic contingent who participated in the recently concluded Paris Olympics at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. President Murmu congratulated the players for their brilliant efforts and performances. She said in a social media post that players are the source of inspiration for all the youth of the country, especially the young players.