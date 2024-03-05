Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: French Illustrator Ugo Gattoni Reveals Official Posters - In Pics

With the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 set to be held this year, french illustrator Ugo Gattoni on Monday revealed the official posters of the marquee event at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris. The posters will remain there until March 10 for visitors. "It's a new, key moment in the Paris 2024 story," said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet at the event where the posters were revealed. "We've tried to be different and imagine posters that look like us, posters that go beyond a mere logo." Gattoni spent around 2000 hours creating the two posters that will become the lasting symbol of Olympics and Paralympics 2024.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Posters Unveiled | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

French artist Ugo Gattoni poses next to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at his workshop, in Ivry-sur-Seine, outside Paris. Vibrant colors and striking landmarks illuminate posters for the Paris Olympic Games in an Art Deco style inspired by the city's flamboyant past. The posters have been unveiled at the Musée d'Orsay.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Posters Unveiled | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
French artist Ugo Gattoni works on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at his workshop, in Ivry-sur-Seine, outside Paris.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Posters Unveiled | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
French artist Ugo Gattoni works on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at his workshop in Ivry-sur-Seine outside Paris.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Posters Unveiled | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
French artist Ugo Gattoni, left, and head of design for Paris 2024, Joachim Roncin pose next to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters in Ivry-sur-Seine outside Paris.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Posters Unveiled | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
French artist Ugo Gattoni, center, gestures during the presentation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at the Musee d'Orsay, in Paris.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Posters Unveiled | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
French artist Ugo Gattoni, center, poses with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at the Musee d'Orsay, in Paris.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Posters Unveiled | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
French artist Ugo Gattoni, left, and Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Organising Committee of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, right, attend the presentation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at the Musee d'Orsay, in Paris.

Paris Olympics

