Paris Olympics 2024: French Illustrator Ugo Gattoni Reveals Official Posters - In Pics

French artist Ugo Gattoni poses next to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at his workshop, in Ivry-sur-Seine, outside Paris. Vibrant colors and striking landmarks illuminate posters for the Paris Olympic Games in an Art Deco style inspired by the city's flamboyant past. The posters have been unveiled at the Musée d'Orsay.
French artist Ugo Gattoni works on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at his workshop, in Ivry-sur-Seine, outside Paris.
French artist Ugo Gattoni works on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at his workshop in Ivry-sur-Seine outside Paris.
Advertisement
French artist Ugo Gattoni, left, and head of design for Paris 2024, Joachim Roncin pose next to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters in Ivry-sur-Seine outside Paris.
French artist Ugo Gattoni, center, gestures during the presentation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at the Musee d'Orsay, in Paris.
Advertisement
French artist Ugo Gattoni, center, poses with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at the Musee d'Orsay, in Paris.
Advertisement
French artist Ugo Gattoni, left, and Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Organising Committee of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, right, attend the presentation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at the Musee d'Orsay, in Paris.