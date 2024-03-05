Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: French Illustrator Ugo Gattoni Reveals Official Posters - In Pics

With the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 set to be held this year, french illustrator Ugo Gattoni on Monday revealed the official posters of the marquee event at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris. The posters will remain there until March 10 for visitors. "It's a new, key moment in the Paris 2024 story," said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet at the event where the posters were revealed. "We've tried to be different and imagine posters that look like us, posters that go beyond a mere logo." Gattoni spent around 2000 hours creating the two posters that will become the lasting symbol of Olympics and Paralympics 2024.