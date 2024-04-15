Paris Olympic Games 2024: Ancient Olympia Comes Alive As Performers Shine At Flame Lighting Ceremony

Actress Mary Mina, playing a priestess, lights the flame during the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.
Actress Mary Mina, playing a priestess, releases a white dove during the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece.
Actress Mary Mina, playing the high priestess holds a torch with the flame during the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece.
Actress Mary Mina, playing the high priestess holds a pot with the flame as performers take part in the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece.
Actress Mary Mina, playing the high priestess, holds a torch with the flame during the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece.
Actress Mary Mina, playing the high priestess, performs during the final dress rehearsal for the lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece.