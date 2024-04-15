Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Ancient Olympia Comes Alive As Performers Shine At Flame Lighting Ceremony

The flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics has once again grabbed global attention towards the very sacred place - the birthplace of the Olympic Games, Ancient Olympia. Forty-eight performers have been chosen to shine at the holy site of Southern Greece. The 30-minute performance will feature 48 performers showcasing surviving artwork and statues, as well as other secrets that have yet to be revealed. During a public rehearsal session, glimpses of the performance were caught, including women dressed as priestesses, one of whom was actress Mary Mina. The flame will be produced on Tuesday using a parabolic mirror to focus the sun's rays and will be carried to the Paris organizers on April 26.