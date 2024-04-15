Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Ancient Olympia Comes Alive As Performers Shine At Flame Lighting Ceremony

The flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics has once again grabbed global attention towards the very sacred place - the birthplace of the Olympic Games, Ancient Olympia. Forty-eight performers have been chosen to shine at the holy site of Southern Greece. The 30-minute performance will feature 48 performers showcasing surviving artwork and statues, as well as other secrets that have yet to be revealed. During a public rehearsal session, glimpses of the performance were caught, including women dressed as priestesses, one of whom was actress Mary Mina. The flame will be produced on Tuesday using a parabolic mirror to focus the sun's rays and will be carried to the Paris organizers on April 26.

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Actress Mary Mina, playing a priestess, lights the flame during the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
Performers take part in the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
Performers take part in the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
Actress Mary Mina, playing a priestess, releases a white dove during the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
Performers take part in the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Actress Mary Mina, playing the high priestess holds a torch with the flame during the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.

Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Actress Mary Mina, playing the high priestess holds a pot with the flame as performers take part in the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Performers take part in the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Actress Mary Mina, playing the high priestess , holds a torch with the flame during the final dress rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
Actress Mary Mina, playing the high priestess, performs during the final dress rehearsal for the lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece. The flame for the Paris Olympics will be officially lit Tuesday at the birthplace of the ancient games, and will then be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26.

