PSL 2024: Islamabad United Beat Quetta Gladiators, Advance To Eliminator 2 - In Pics

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim brilliantly claimed 3-12 in the powerplay as Islamabad United sunk Quetta Gladiators and advanced in the Pakistan Super League 2024 playoffs on Friday (March 15), Associated Press reported. Two-time former champions Islamabad will meet Peshawar Zalmi in eliminator 2 on Saturday and the winner will progress to Monday’s final against Multan Sultans. After Islamabad posted 174-9, Quetta were all out for 135 in the 19th over of their first playoff game in four years. Islamabad won by 39 runs. Umair Yousuf’s fighting 50 wasn’t enough to overcome the damage inflicted in the first six overs by Wasim, whose three wickets helped to reduce Quetta to 16-5. Saud Shakeel gloved a leg-side catch to wicketkeeper Azam Khan in the first over; captain Rilee Rossouw was caught at deep square leg; and Khawaja Nafay offered a tame catch at mid-off.