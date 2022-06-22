Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Pakistan Cricketer Makes Suicide Attempt After Being Ignored For Inter-city Championship

In February 2018, Muhammad Zaryab from Karachi had hanged himself to death at his home after being dropped from the city under-19 team.

Pakistan Cricketer Makes Suicide Attempt After Being Ignored For Inter-city Championship
Representative Image: Shoaib, a fast bowler, slashed his wrist and was rushed to a hospital. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 10:02 pm

A young cricketer from Hyderabad in the southern Sindh province attempted suicide after he was not selected for his home team in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s inter-city championship. (More Cricket News)

Shoaib, a fast bowler, slashed his wrist and was rushed to hospital by his family members in precarious condition on Tuesday.

A family member said after he was not picked by his coach in the trials for the inter-city championship, Shoaib remained confined himself to his room due to depression.

“We found him in the bathroom of his room with his wrist cut and him unconscious and immediately rushed him to hospital where he is still in critical condition,” the family member said.

Related stories

Zaheer Abbas, Pakistan Cricket Great, Admitted To ICC In London Hospital

Imran Khan Facing Assassination Threat From Terrorists: Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department

Pakistan: Decapitated Unborn Baby Left Inside Mother's Womb, Probe Ordered

In February 2018, an Under-19 cricketer Muhammad Zaryab from Karachi had hanged himself to death at his home after being dropped from the city under-19 team.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Cricket Suicide Sindh Province Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Muhammad Zaryab Depression
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read