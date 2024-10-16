Sports

PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ghulam, Ayub Shine To Keep England At Bay In Multan - In Pics

Debutant Kamran Ghulam scored a fighting ton on a tricky Multan wicket and helped Pakistan score 259/5 at Stumps on Day 1 of the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium against England on Tuesday, October 15. The 29-year-old answered the No.4 critics as well as proved his selection right, scoring 118, and became the 13th Pakistan batter to score a century on Test debut. Saim Ayub also played a pivotal role, scoring 78, while Mohammad Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 37 to end the day. For England, Jack Leach picked up two wickets, while Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, and Shoaib Bashir bagged one each. 

ENG vs PAK: 2nd Test
PAK Vs ENG: 2nd Test Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

England's Joe Root, right, chats with Ben Stokes, second right, Shoaib Bashir, center, and Ollie Pope as they walk off the field on the end of play of the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

1/9
PAK Vs ENG: 2nd Test
ENG vs PAK: 2nd Test Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bats during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

2/9
ENG vs PAK
PAK vs ENG Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam celebrates after scoring century during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

3/9
PAK vs ENG
ENG vs PAK Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Brydon Carse, center, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

4/9
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam celebrates after scoring fifty during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

5/9
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Jack Leach, right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

6/9
Englands Ben Stokes
Pakistan England Cricket Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Ben Stokes adjusts fielding during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

7/9
Pakistan England Cricket
Pakistan's Saim Ayub Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Saim Ayub, second left, plays a shot as England's Jamie Smith, right, and Ollie Pope watch during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

8/9
England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, left, and Saim Ayub run between the wickets during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

9/9
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test
England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, right, follows the ball after playing a shot as England's Jamie Smith watches during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

