PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ghulam, Ayub Shine To Keep England At Bay In Multan - In Pics

Debutant Kamran Ghulam scored a fighting ton on a tricky Multan wicket and helped Pakistan score 259/5 at Stumps on Day 1 of the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium against England on Tuesday, October 15. The 29-year-old answered the No.4 critics as well as proved his selection right, scoring 118, and became the 13th Pakistan batter to score a century on Test debut. Saim Ayub also played a pivotal role, scoring 78, while Mohammad Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 37 to end the day. For England, Jack Leach picked up two wickets, while Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, and Shoaib Bashir bagged one each.