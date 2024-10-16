England's Joe Root, right, chats with Ben Stokes, second right, Shoaib Bashir, center, and Ollie Pope as they walk off the field on the end of play of the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bats during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam celebrates after scoring century during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Brydon Carse, center, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam celebrates after scoring fifty during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Jack Leach, right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ben Stokes adjusts fielding during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub, second left, plays a shot as England's Jamie Smith, right, and Ollie Pope watch during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, left, and Saim Ayub run between the wickets during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, right, follows the ball after playing a shot as England's Jamie Smith watches during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.