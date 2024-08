Sports

Mehidy Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan Help Bangladesh Post Maiden Test Win Over Pakistan - In Pics

Amid political unrest in Dhaka and the rest of the nation, Bangladesh notched up a historic 10-wicket win after Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday (August 25). The hosts collapsed to 146 all out on a dramatic final day of the first Test. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who was a member of parliament in the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, shared seven wickets after the pace bowlers mopped up the top order to give Bangladesh their maiden win in 14 Test matches against Pakistan. Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were unbeaten on 15 and 9, respectively, as Bangladesh reached 30-0 at the stroke of the tea interval for only their seventh away Test victory and their first since beating New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in January 2022.