PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 4: Pakistan (7/1) Lose Early Wicket In Chase Of 506-run Target

Australia have played themselves to pole position in the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi. By the close of the third day's play on Monday, AUS have a 489-run lead and the visitors are in a mood to extend it to a score that is beyond Pakistan's reach. The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a dreary draw but Karachi promises to deliver a result and it's not looking good for the home team. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second Test between PAK vs AUS.

11:47 AM IST: Another Maiden

Nathan Lyon bowling in tandem with Mitchell Swepson. Another maiden, to Abdullah Shafique, from the veteran spinner. Pakistan need another 499 runs. PAK - 7/1 (10)

11:34 AM IST: One Down

Spin from both ends. Nathan Lyon on with his first over. Four dots and LBW. Crashing into the middle. And review confirms it. Imam-ul-Haq goes for 1 off 18. Azhar Ali is the new man. PAK - 2/1 (5.5)

11:29 AM IST: Finally...

Bowling change. Mitchell Swepson on with his leg spin, and first run. A single off the second, then another. PAK - 2/0 (5)

11:25 AM IST: Another Maiden

Pat Cummins continues. Another maiden, this time to Pat Cummins. Four overs so far, four maidens.

11:13 AM IST: Maiden To Start

A maiden from Mitchell Starc to Abdullah Shafique to start the fourth innings in Karachi. Aussie captain Pat Cummins to share the new ball.

11:08 AM IST: Chase Begins

Mitchell Starc with the first over. Abdullah Shafique to take the first strike. Imam-ul-Haq is his opening partner.

10:58 AM IST: Declaration

Bottom edge and onto the stumps. Shaheen Afridi breaks a 77-run stand with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. It keeps low and undone the defence. Labuschagne goes for 44 off 49. And with that comes the declaration. Usman Khawaja remains not out on 44. AUS - 97/2d (22.3).

Target is 506 runs in 172 overs.

10:53 AM IST: Tidy Over

Hasan Ali continues. A single off the first ball as Marnus Labuschagne plays it to point. And five dots to Usman Khawaja. Australia lead by 505 runs. Ali's figures: 7-0-23-1. AUS - 97/1 (22)

10:40 AM IST: Lead Swells

Five runs from Shaheen's Afridi's fifth over. Australia lead Pakistan by 501 runs. AUS - 93/1 (19)

10:35 AM IST: Khawaja Four

Usman Khawaja gets an outside edge off the fourth and four to third man. Seven from the over. Shaheen Afridi to bowl the next. AUS - 88/1 (18)

10:30 AM IST: Play Resumes

The penultimate day's play begins. Australia already have a lead of 489 runs and 180 overs remaining in the match. Hasan Ali to resume the proceedings. Usman Khawaja (35 ff 48) takes the first strike. Marnus Labuschagne (37 off 38) is his partner. AUS - 81/1 (17)

Day 4 Preview

With two full days remaining, Australia are in full control of the second Test. Pakistan's batting left a lot to be desired as the home team, chasing Australia's first innings score of 556 for nine declared, were all out for 148. On a hot day in Karachi, Australian captain Pat Cummins did not enforce the follow-on.

Australia will look for quick runs on Day 4 on Tuesday and with the in-form Usman Khawaja in the middle, the visitors are in a great position to crush Pakistan under a huge pile of runs. Australia, touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, were 81 for the loss of David Warner's wicket in 17 overs by the close on Day 3 — a lead of 489 runs.

The pitch is offering help to the bowlers and veteran seamer Mitchell Starc snapped up 3 for 29 to rock a tired Pakistan team. Starc didn’t take a wicket on a lifeless pitch in Rawalpindi, but this time at the National Stadium, Pakistan were undone by some superb reverse swing from the left-arm fast bowler.

Pakistan's batting imploded on Monday. They lost six wickets between lunch and tea for just 62 runs. The last-wicket pair of Nauman Ali (20 not out) and Shaheen Afridi (19) shared a stand of 30, the highest of Pakistan’s innings, before debutant Mitchell Swepson (2 for 32) trapped Afridi lbw with a full delivery.

The odds are clearly stacked against Pakistan.