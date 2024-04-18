Other Sports

World Snooker Championship 2024 Live Streaming: Qualifiers, Schedule, Prize Money - All Details

The World Snooker Championship 2024 has finalized the list of the 32 players who will compete in the main draw for the grand prize money and the coveted silverware. Here are the players names, schedule, and live streaming details of the tournament

World Snooker Championship.
The 2024 World Snooker Championship has finally arrived at the Crucible Theatre, bringing together the best players in the sport with the likes of seven-time World Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, defending champion Luca Brecel, Mark Williams and Ding Junhui. The tournament's qualifiers round is done and dusted, and the round of 32 will kick off on April 20. The event will conclude on May 6 with the final round in Sheffield. (More Sports News)

The qualifying rounds of the biggest snooker event of the year witnessed both shocking and flabbergasting developments, one of which was the dismissal of Neil Robertson in the fourth round for the first time in 20 years. He was defeated in a closely contested frame by Jamie Jone. The 2024 season remained special for Dominic Dale as he qualified to the main draw for the first time since 2014 handing defeat to He Guoqiang.  Joe O'Connor also made a notable impression by becoming the only debutant to qualify for the event.

Schedule of the World Snooker Championship 2024:

The matches will be played from 10 am, 1 pm and 7 pm local time.

Qualifying Round - April 16 and 17.

First round - April 20 to April 25

Second Round - April 25 to April 29

Quarter-Finals - April 30 to May 1

Semi-Finals - May 2 to May 4

Final - May 5 to May 6

World Snooker Championship 2024 for Round Of 32 Pairs:

1. Luca Brecel vs David Gilbert

2. Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu

3. Ali Carter vs Stephen Maguire

4. Shaun Murphy vs Lyu Haotian

5. Mark Selby vs Joe O'Connor

6. Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale

7. John Higgins vs Jamie Jones

8. Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams

9. Judd Trump vs Hossein Vafaei

10. Tom Ford vs Ricky Walden

11. Zhang Anda vs Jak Jones

12. Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui

13. Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski

14. Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham

15. Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day

16. Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jackson Page

Prize Money of the World Snooker Championship 2024

The total prize fund for the World Snooker Championship collected is £2,395,000 this year. Below is how the prize money will be distributed among the winners:

Winner - £500,000

Runner-up - £200,000

Semi-final exit - £100,000

Quarter-final exit - £50,000

Second-round exit - £30,000

First-round exit - £20,000

Live Streaming details of the World Snooker Championship 2024:

The actions from the World Snooker Championship 2024 will be available to catch on BBC Sport's website and BBC iPlayer. In addition, Eurosport and Discovery+.will also have the live coverage of the snooker tournament.

