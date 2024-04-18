The qualifying rounds of the biggest snooker event of the year witnessed both shocking and flabbergasting developments, one of which was the dismissal of Neil Robertson in the fourth round for the first time in 20 years. He was defeated in a closely contested frame by Jamie Jone. The 2024 season remained special for Dominic Dale as he qualified to the main draw for the first time since 2014 handing defeat to He Guoqiang. Joe O'Connor also made a notable impression by becoming the only debutant to qualify for the event.