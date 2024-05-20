World League Of Fighters Announces Grand Launch Event On June 1 In Bangkok

WLF partnered with World Boxing Council Muaythai to revolutionise the sport of Muaythai and spread its reach across the globe. This is the first time in the Combat Sport World, a franchise-based league-style tournament is being organized featuring 16 of the world's best male and female Muaythai fighters. The renowned international combat sports stars will be divided into 4 franchises that will compete against each other in a round-robin format, to claim the Coveted WLF * WBC Title Belt in the UAE.