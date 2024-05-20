Other Sports

World League Of Fighters Announces Grand Launch Event On June 1 In Bangkok

WLF
WLF logo Photo: WLF
info_icon

Muaythai fans have a lot to look forward to as the World League of Fighters (WLF) has announced a grand ceremony to mark the launch of the inaugural season of the tournament on June 1 at the prestigious Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand's Bangkok. (More Sports News)

WLF is a first of its kind tournament that will present a franchise-based league-styled Muaythai tournament.

The national sports of Thailand, Muaythai is boxing in Thai traditional style and has deep cultural roots in the South-East Asian country.

info_icon

The launch event is set to be a mix of sports and entertainment - sportainment - a theme that also resonates with WLF's ideology.

Oleksandr Usyk beats Tyson Fury - Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk Beats Tyson Fury To Be Crowned Undisputed Champion - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Thai pop sensation Kratae Rsiam, who recently opened Bruno Mars' concert in Bangkok, and will be performing live at the launch ceremony. Tong Twopee, a music artist who is a sensation on social media will also greet the fans with his performance.

After these artists put on their shows the real show begins with ten fighters up against each other in five bouts that will entertain the Muaythai fans.

To kick start the exciting Muaythai action, USA's Matt baker will face off against Azerbaijan's Rauf Gerayzade in the Cruiserweight bout, while Thailand's local boy Satanfah Sitsongpeenong will take on Iran's Mohammad Sirasani in the Middleweight fight.

India's Surya Sagar will vie for a win when he takes on Lithuania's Deividas Danyla in Welterweight match, and Russia's Dana Begzhanova will also be in action against Spain's Alba Morral in the Women's Featherweight bout. The winners of the four bouts will get a Golden Ticket to the inaugural season of the World League of Fighters which will take place in United Arab Emirates later this year.

Nikhat Zareen (52kg) outclassed Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan with an unanimous 5-0 scoreline. - Photo: X/ @SportsArena1234
Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi Clinch Gold As India Finish With 12 Medals

BY PTI

The Muaythai action will close with the Headline Contest between Kazakhstan's Ali Kabdulla and Armenia's Martun Mezhlumyan in a 170 Pound Catchweight contest.

The ceremony takes place at the Lumpinee Stadium in the Thailand capital. The venue is regarded as the symbol of modern Muaythai, and is frequented by the fans who pack the stadium in large numbers each week to witness thrilling fights.

WLF partnered with World Boxing Council Muaythai to revolutionise the sport of Muaythai and spread its reach across the globe. This is the first time in the Combat Sport World, a franchise-based league-style tournament is being organized featuring 16 of the world's best male and female Muaythai fighters. The renowned international combat sports stars will be divided into 4 franchises that will compete against each other in a round-robin format, to claim the Coveted WLF * WBC Title Belt in the UAE.

