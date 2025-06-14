Other Sports

WNBA Wrap: Atlanta Dream, Las Vegas Aces Register Wins

Women's NBA 2025 results: Rhyne Howard's record-breaking 3-pointers help Atlanta Dream beat Chicago Sky 88-70 while Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd rallied Las Vegas Aces to an 88-84 win over Dallas Wings

Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky WNBA 2025
Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter of a Commissioner's Cup game between the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on June 13, 2025 in College Park, Georgia.
info_icon

Rhyne Howard made a career-high nine 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 36 points, Brittney Griner moved into second place on the WNBA career blocks list, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 88-70 on Friday night.

Howard broke the franchise record for 3-pointers in a game, topping Renee Montgomery's eight in 2018.

Griner blocked a shot by Elizabeth Williams late in the third quarter to move into a tie with Lisa Leslie (822). Griner added another in the fourth to sit alone in second, trailing Margo Dydek's record 877.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers. - null
WNBA: Paige Bueckers Embraces Leadership Role To Spark Dallas Wings Turnaround

BY Stats Perform

Howard, who was scoreless in the first quarter, had 11 points in the third quarter to help Atlanta take a 58-54 lead. She ended the third with a jumper from the free-throw line and began the fourth with a 3-pointer for a seven-point lead. Howard added another 3 with 8:18 remaining for the first double-digit lead of the game at 66-56.

Allisha Gray had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Atlanta (7-3). Brionna Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jordin Canada scored 12 to go with eight assists.

Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago (2-7) with 15 points and nine rebounds and Angel Reese added 12 points and nine boards.

Young, Lloyd lead Aces past Wings

Jackie Young scored 28 points, including 8-for-8 shooting on free throws in a game-closing 17-2 run, to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 88-84 win over Dallas to hand the Wings their seventh straight loss.

Jewell Loyd added 21 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.3 seconds left, and Chelsea Gray had 13 for the Aces (5-4), who were without MVP A’ja Wilson. Wilson, who averages 20.9 points and 9.5 rebounds, was hit in the head on Wednesday and is in concussion protocol.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and Paige Bueckers had her second strong game after missing four, scoring 16 points for the Wings (1-11). DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Luisa Geiselsoder had 13.

Geiselsoder's basket made it 82-71 with 3:55 to play but Dallas didn't score again until Bueckers made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left pulled the Wings to 86-84. Young made two free throws to seal the win.

