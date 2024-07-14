Week Ahead, July 15-21: Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 Kicks Off; UEFA Champions League Qualifying Continues

In the third week of July, amid the anticipation of the upcoming Paris Olympics, many major events are set to unfold. Track and field athletes will head to England for the London-leg of Diamond League 2024. Following the conclusion of Wimbledon, tennis action will continue with the Hamburg European Open in Hamburg, Germany. The Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 will also kick off, while football fans will have the UEFA Champions League qualifying battles. (More Sports News)