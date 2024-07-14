Week Ahead, July 15-21: Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 Kicks Off; UEFA Champions League Qualifying Continues

In the third week of July, amid the anticipation of the upcoming Paris Olympics, many major events are set to unfold. Track and field athletes will head to England for the London-leg of Diamond League 2024. Following the conclusion of Wimbledon, tennis action will continue with the Hamburg European Open in Hamburg, Germany. The Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 will also kick off, while football fans will have the UEFA Champions League qualifying battles. (More Sports News)
Cricket
The Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 will kickoff on July 18 featuring eight teams inculding India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Nepal, Malaysia, and Thailand. Tamil Nadu Premier League, Lanka Premier League and Major League Cricket will continue to move with games getting intense as playoffs knock the doors. The West Indies' Tour of England 2024 will have its second T20I match.
Football
After the conclusion of UEFA European Championship and Copa America, the football enthusiasts might face a few boring days. However, the excitement will continue with the UEFA Champions League Qualifying matches.
*NOTE: The Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia (July 15, 5:00 AM), as well as the UEFA Euro final with England Vs Spain (July 15, 12:30 AM) will be take place during the intervening nights of July 14 and 15 in Indian Standard Time.
Tennis
After the Wimbledon title showdown, the tennis stars will take a trip down to Germany for the Hamburg European Open. Meanwhile the ATP Swiss Open Gstaad 2024 will decide its winner on Sunday.
Motorsports
It is race weekend again! In Formula One, the Hungarian Grand Prix will get underway starting on Friday with the free practise sessions. The World Rally Championship will see the Rally Latvia unfold.
Other Sports
The Diamond League will kick off in London, while in the world of golf, all eyes will be on The Open Championship scheduled for July 18-21.