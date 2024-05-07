Other Sports

Victor Wembanyama Named NBA Rookie Of The Year

The heralded 20-year-old joins Spurs legends David Robertson (1989-90) and Tim Duncan (1997-98) as the franchise's Rookie of the Year recipients. Victor Wembanyama is also the first player from France to earn the honour in the award's history

Advertisement

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama in action vs. the Denver Nuggets on April 12, 2024.
info_icon

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama capped a historic NBA season debut by being unanimously named the league's Rookie of the Year on Monday. (More Basketball News)

Wembanyama received all 99 first-place votes from selected media members to become the first player to unanimously win the award since Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16.

The heralded 20-year-old joins Spurs legends David Robertson (1989-90) and Tim Duncan (1997-98) as the franchise's Rookie of the Year recipients. Wembanyama is also the first player from France to earn the honour in the award's history.

Oklahoma City center Chet Holmgren was a near-unanimous choice for runner-up, as he was named second on 98 of the 99 ballots. Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller finished third in voting, followed by Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski and Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II.

Advertisement

Touted as perhaps the NBA's best prospect since LeBron James in 2003, Wembanyama lived up to his substantial hype by becoming the first player in league history with at least 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks and 100 3-pointers made in a season. The 7-foot-4 phenom led the league in blocks (254) and blocks per game (3.6) to become just the second rookie to place first in those categories, along with Manute Bol in 1985-86.

Wembanyama is also the fourth player in NBA history with 1,500 points, 250 assists and 250 blocks in a season, joining a trio of Hall of Famers in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon and Robinson. Olajuwon and Robinson were the most recent players to accomplish the feat when they both did so in 1993-94.

Advertisement

In 71 overall contests, Wembanyama finished with per-game averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals.

Wembanyama will have an opportunity to collect some more hardware, as he is one of three finalists for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award to be announced Tuesday. Minnesota's Rudy Gobert and Miami's Bam Adebayo are the others. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Between Security Forces And Terrorists Underway In Kulgam
  2. Uttarakhand Forest Fire | In Pics
  3. Mass Migration, Poor Health Facilities, Unpaved Roads: Key Electoral Issues in Budaun
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  5. Sikkim’s Namchi, Pakyong Administrative Centres Receive Postal Ballots For LS Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids Shine In Custom Tommy Hilfiger, Become The First K-Pop Group To Attend Fashion's Biggest Night
  2. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress
  3. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  4. Tyla Makes Stunning Debut At Met Gala In Sculpted Sand Balmain Gown
  5. Met Gala 2024: Indian Fashion Entrepreneur Mona Patel Makes Her Debut In A Stunning Mechanical Gown Styled By Law Roach
Sports News
  1. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Ten Hag Adamant He Is The Right Manager For Red Devils
  2. Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Struggling Bianconeri Grab Last-Gasp Home Draw In Serie A
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: Victor Wembanyama Is NBA Rookie Of The Year; Man Utd Lose 0-4 To Crystal Palace
  4. MI vs SRH: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. Victor Wembanyama Named NBA Rookie Of The Year
World News
  1. Boeing Calls Off Its First Astronaut Launch Because Of Valve Issue On Rocket
  2. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  3. Tyla Makes Stunning Debut At Met Gala In Sculpted Sand Balmain Gown
  4. Demi Moore Stuns In Harris Reed-Designed Gown Made From Vintage 'Wallpaper' At 2024 Met Gala
  5. Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Make Met Gala Debut As A Couple
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voting On, Amit Shah Among Bigwigs In Fray; PM Modi Casts Vote
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress