United States At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Track Athletes Aiming For First Gold

FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates her win in the wins women's 100-meter run final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Richardson makes her Olympic debut after her much-discussed and debated absence from the last Olympics due to a positive marijuana test. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates her win in the wins women's 100-meter run final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Richardson makes her Olympic debut after her much-discussed and debated absence from the last Olympics due to a positive marijuana test. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)