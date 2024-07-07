Other Sports

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh Breaks 37-Year-Old Women's High Jump World Record

The previous record of 2.09 was set by Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987

yaroslava mahuchikh X @WorldAthletics
The reigning world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new best mark of 2.10 meters. Photo: X/ @WorldAthletics
info_icon

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine set a world record in the women's high jump at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris on Sunday, erasing a mark that stood for 37 years. (More Athletics News)

Mahuchikh, the reigning world champion, set a new best mark of 2.10 meters.

“Coming into this competition, I had feelings that I could jump 2.07 meters and maybe 2.10 meters,” Mahuchikh said. “Finally I signed Ukraine to the history of world athletics.”

The previous record of 2.09 was set by Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987.

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh competes at the World Athletics Championships 2022. - null
World Athletics Championships 2022: Yaroslava Mahuchikh’s Silver Brings Smiles To War-Torn Ukraine

BY

The 22-year-old Mahuchikh and world indoor champion Nicola Olyaslagers both cleared 2.01 meters on their second attempt. After Olyslagers failed three times at 2.03, Mahuchikh cleared that height to secure victory.

She then cleared 2.07 meters to set a Ukrainian record and had the bar raised to 2.10, which she cleared on her first try.

