Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Day 2: Magnus Carlsen Beats Arjun Erigaisi, Two Others To Get Sole Lead

Five time world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway plays against Indian Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi during 2nd day of Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024. Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra

Five time world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway plays against Indian Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi during 2nd day of Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024. Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra