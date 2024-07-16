Swimming At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know And Who To Watch During Marathon

Ziyad Saleem swims while being interviewed in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Saleem, a University of California swimmer, is headed to the Paris Olympics to swim for Sudan, his parents' home country and one almost all of his relatives have now fled because of war and a massive humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

