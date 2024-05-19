Sharjah Masters Chess: Aravindh Chithmabaram Defeats AR Saleh Salem To Claim Sole Lead

Erigaisi was in a spot of bother at some point against Volodar Murzin, the upcoming talent from Russia who has to play under FIDE flag here. After attaining an optically better position in the middle game out of a Queen pawn game, Erigaisi was on the defensive as Murzin made some steady recovery. He had to liquidate to a rook and pawns endgame where the draw was a just result.