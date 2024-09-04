Sharad cleared 1.88m while Mariyappan's best effort was 1.85m. World record holder Frech Ezra of the USA won the gold. Photo: Omprakash Mundra

Sharad cleared 1.88m while Mariyappan's best effort was 1.85m. World record holder Frech Ezra of the USA won the gold. Photo: Omprakash Mundra