India achieved a double podium finish in the Men's High Jump T63 at the Paris Paralympics, with Sharad Kumar clinching silver and Mariyappan Thangavelu claiming bronze on Tuesday, September 3. (Full Paralympics Coverage|More Sports News)
Sharad cleared 1.88m while Mariyappan's best effort was 1.85m. World record holder Frech Ezra of the USA won the gold.
"I'm happy with the bronze medal, but I was aiming for gold," Mariyappan said after the competition. "I had a fever yesterday, so my body wasn't performing at its best. My muscles were sore. Next, I want to do well at the world championships."
The start list of the men's high jump T63 final included Sharad Kumar, Yves Noe Batifi Loumou, Łukasz Mamczarz, Ezra Frech, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Wagner Astacio, Sam Grewe and Shailesh Kumar