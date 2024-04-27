Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The Diamond League continues in China for round two in Shanghai/Suzhou on Saturday, April 27, featuring 14 League disciplines, evenly split between men and women. (More Sports News)
The 2024 Diamond League, the premier track and field athletics series, kicked off in Xiamen, People's Republic of China, on April 20th. To watch what happened in Xiamen click HERE.
The 15th edition of the Diamond League includes 14 one-day meetings, with the final scheduled to take place in Brussels on September 13th-14th.
Track and Field Disciplines At Shanghai/Suzhou
Men- 100M , 800M,3000M/5000M,110Μ Ηurldes , High Jump , Pole Vault , Long Jump
Women- 200M ,400M ,3000M SC , 100M Hurdles , Long Jump , Shot Put , Javelin
Venue of Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League 2024
The second leg of Diamond League 2024 is being hosted at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.
Where can fans in India watch Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League 2024 Live Streaming?
Indian fans can watch all the action from the Diamond League meet starting 3:15 pm, IST on Saturday, April 27, 2024, Live on Jio Cinema and Sports18 – 1 HD.