Other Sports

Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The 15th edition of the Diamond League includes 14 one-day meetings, with the final scheduled to take place in Brussels on September 13th-14th

Advertisement

The Diamond League continues in China for round two in Shanghai/Suzhou on Saturday, April 27.
info_icon

The Diamond League continues in China for round two in Shanghai/Suzhou on Saturday, April 27, featuring 14 League disciplines, evenly split between men and women. (More Sports News)

The 2024 Diamond League, the premier track and field athletics series, kicked off in Xiamen, People's Republic of China, on April 20th. To watch what happened in Xiamen click HERE.

The 15th edition of the Diamond League includes 14 one-day meetings, with the final scheduled to take place in Brussels on September 13th-14th.

Track and Field Disciplines At Shanghai/Suzhou

Men- 100M , 800M,3000M/5000M,110Μ Ηurldes , High Jump , Pole Vault , Long Jump

Advertisement

Women- 200M ,400M ,3000M SC , 100M Hurdles , Long Jump , Shot Put , Javelin

Venue of Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League 2024

The second leg of Diamond League 2024 is being hosted at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

Where can fans in India watch Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League 2024 Live Streaming?

Indian fans can watch all the action from the Diamond League meet starting 3:15 pm, IST on Saturday, April 27, 2024, Live on Jio Cinema and Sports18 – 1 HD.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know