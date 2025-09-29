Road World Championship 2025: Tadej Pogacar Defends Title In Rwanda

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill of Canada won the women's road race on Saturday, while Marlen Reusser clinched the women's time-trial victory

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning the mens Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 Photo: AP/Jerome Delay
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tadej Pogacar won the world road cycling title on Sunday in Rwanda

  • He completed a strong title defence to earn a solo victory

  • Remco Evenepoel, the time-trial champion came second

Tadej Pogacar won his second consecutive world road cycling title on Sunday.

The four-time Tour de France winner dominated in the men’s elite road race to add to the title he won in Switzerland last year.

The Slovenian rider won comfortably ahead of Remco Evenepoel, the time-trial champion.

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill of Canada won the women's road race on Saturday, while Marlen Reusser clinched the women's time-trial victory.

The worlds in Rwanda mark the first time the event took place in Africa in its 104-year history.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Where Salman Ali Agha's Men Lost The Plot

  4. Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Being Denied Trophy: 'Teammates Real Silverware'

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Refuse To Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  3. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  4. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

  5. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  2. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  3. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

Latest Stories

  1. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  2. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  3. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

  4. Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol To Perform Raavan Dahan At Delhi’s Red Fort Ramlila

  5. Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal: Gabriel's Late Winner Hands Gunners Victory

  6. OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

  7. Horoscope Today, September 29, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces & More

  8. Why Awareness Of Mental Health Disorders Will Never Be Enough Without Improved Care Services