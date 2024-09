Pooja Ojha will be India's only athlete on the final day at the Paralympics X/SAI

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics, that kick-started in Paris on August 28, will conclude on September 8. India's Pooja Ojha will be in action in the Para Canoe event. India have so far won 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics. Catch the live updates of the women's kayak single 200m - KL1 semi-final at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

