Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Highlights At Paris Paralympics: Indian Lifter Falls Short On 157kg And 161kg Attempts

Powerlifting has seen rapid growth within the Paralympic Movement and is now practiced by nearly 100 countries. In this sport, the strength of the athlete's upper body is taken to the limit in a discipline called the bench press.



During the powerlifting movement, the athlete needs to take the barbell down to the chest, with one momentary pause at the bottom of the movement, then press upward with locked elbows until full extension of the arms. Each of the athletes gets three attempts to lift maximum weight, and the winner will be the one who lifts the heaviest.



Since it made its Games debut at the 1984 Paralympics in New York, powerlifting has been a constant presence at the Games. From that initial format when just male athletes from six countries competed, the sport has seen significant expansion to include women for the first time at Sydney 2000, by which time the sport had spread to all five continents.