Other Sports

Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Highlights At Paris Paralympics: Indian Lifter Falls Short On 157kg And 161kg Attempts

Follow updates of the men's up to 49kg para powerlifting final where India's Parmjeet Kumar also competes

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
4 September 2024
4 September 2024
Parmjeet Kumar (first from left) wins the silver medal at the Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on March 21, Thursday. (Photo: X | SAI Gandhinagar)
Highlights of the Men’s Up to 49kg Para Powerlifting Final: After two unsuccessful attempts, Parmjeet Kumar finished in 8th place with a best lift of 150kg. Despite his efforts, this lift was the highest he could achieve, determining his final ranking. His second attempt was 157kg, and his third attempt was 161kg, both of which were unsuccessful
LIVE UPDATES

Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates

Welcome to the live coverage of the men's up to 49kg para powerlifting final where India's Parmjeet Kumar also competes at 3:30 pm IST. Stay Tuned.

Who Is Parmjeet Kumar?

Parmjeet Kumar is one of the Indian para powerlifters who contributed gold in para sports. He is acknowledged for strength and determination.

  • First Indian World Championships Medalist: The powerlifter became the first Indian to win a medal at the World Para Powerlifting Championships.

  • Flag Bearer for India: He was honored as a flag bearer for India at the 2023 World Championships.

  • Asian Para Games Bronze Medal: He had won the bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Para Games.

Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: About The Sport

Powerlifting has seen rapid growth within the Paralympic Movement and is now practiced by nearly 100 countries. In this sport, the strength of the athlete's upper body is taken to the limit in a discipline called the bench press.

During the powerlifting movement, the athlete needs to take the barbell down to the chest, with one momentary pause at the bottom of the movement, then press upward with locked elbows until full extension of the arms. Each of the athletes gets three attempts to lift maximum weight, and the winner will be the one who lifts the heaviest.

Since it made its Games debut at the 1984 Paralympics in New York, powerlifting has been a constant presence at the Games. From that initial format when just male athletes from six countries competed, the sport has seen significant expansion to include women for the first time at Sydney 2000, by which time the sport had spread to all five continents.

Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: What Time Will Parmjeet Kumar Be In Action

The Indian lifter will be in action soon as the start time for his event is 3:30 pm IST. Stay Tuned For More Updates

Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: First Lift 150kg - Clear

On go the heavy lift-offs. And the powerlifters are just playing catch-up with the weights-as if with pieces of cotton-great! But the real crowd-pleaser is Parmjeet Kumar. He goes for 150kg-and just crushes it like a feather.

Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: Second Lift Weight - 157kg

WOW, the Indian lifter is now setting his sights on 157kg for his second attempt. Will he clear it on his first try? We’re confident he can pull it off, but what do you all think? However, this weight is still significantly lighter compared to what his opponents have chosen.

FYI - Powerlifting – Men's 49 kg Tokyo Medalists

Omar Qarada, Jordan - Gold

Lê Văn Công, Vietnam - Silver

Parvin Mammadov, Azerbaijan - Bronze

Score Table After First Attempts

Score Table After First Attempts
Score Table After First Attempts Paralympics' official site screengrab

Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: Second Lift 157kg - Unsuccessful

That's a bummer, he gave it his all and managed to lift 157kg, but the bar tilted just enough to make the judges doubt the lift. Now he’s going for 161kg on his third attempt. Given the struggle with the second lift, it’s going to be tough, but let’s give him that adrenaline rush with out chants! Come on, Indiaaaa!

Score Table After Second Attempts

Score Table After Second Attempts
Score Table After Second Attempts Paralympics' official site screengrab

Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: Third Lift 161kg - Unsuccessful

And that's a heartbreak, Parmjeet gave it his all but couldn’t lift the weight. He struggled with the bench press and nodded in disappointment at the end. With one successful lift of 150 kg, he is on 8th position on the table.

Final Standings

Final Standings
Final Standings Paralympics' official site screengrab

Parmjeet Kumar Finishes 8th Overall

After two unsuccessful attempts, Parmjeet Kumar ended up in 8th place with a best lift of 150kg.

That's All From Powerlifting For India

Well, this was not the result we had hoped for, but still, Parmjeet gave it his all, and that is what true sportsmanship consists of. We would continue our support for him as for all our athletes. And now, to wrap up our powerlifting coverage, we shall return with more updates for you live. Until then, Toodle-oo!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
  4. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
  5. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
Football News
  1. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  2. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  4. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  5. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  2. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  3. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
  4. Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children
  5. Heroes Or Villains? Dubious Roles For Manipur's 'Mothers' And Assam Rifles in Sexual Violence Cases
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  2. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  3. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  4. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
  5. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Sangaldan; Rallies To Take Place To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs