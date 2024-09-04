Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Highlights At Paris Paralympics: Indian Lifter Falls Short On 157kg And 161kg Attempts

Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates
Welcome to the live coverage of the men's up to 49kg para powerlifting final where India's Parmjeet Kumar also competes at 3:30 pm IST. Stay Tuned.
Who Is Parmjeet Kumar?
Parmjeet Kumar is one of the Indian para powerlifters who contributed gold in para sports. He is acknowledged for strength and determination.
First Indian World Championships Medalist: The powerlifter became the first Indian to win a medal at the World Para Powerlifting Championships.
Flag Bearer for India: He was honored as a flag bearer for India at the 2023 World Championships.
Asian Para Games Bronze Medal: He had won the bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Para Games.
Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: About The Sport
Powerlifting has seen rapid growth within the Paralympic Movement and is now practiced by nearly 100 countries. In this sport, the strength of the athlete's upper body is taken to the limit in a discipline called the bench press.
During the powerlifting movement, the athlete needs to take the barbell down to the chest, with one momentary pause at the bottom of the movement, then press upward with locked elbows until full extension of the arms. Each of the athletes gets three attempts to lift maximum weight, and the winner will be the one who lifts the heaviest.
Since it made its Games debut at the 1984 Paralympics in New York, powerlifting has been a constant presence at the Games. From that initial format when just male athletes from six countries competed, the sport has seen significant expansion to include women for the first time at Sydney 2000, by which time the sport had spread to all five continents.
Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: What Time Will Parmjeet Kumar Be In Action
The Indian lifter will be in action soon as the start time for his event is 3:30 pm IST. Stay Tuned For More Updates
Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: First Lift 150kg - Clear
On go the heavy lift-offs. And the powerlifters are just playing catch-up with the weights-as if with pieces of cotton-great! But the real crowd-pleaser is Parmjeet Kumar. He goes for 150kg-and just crushes it like a feather.
Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: Second Lift Weight - 157kg
WOW, the Indian lifter is now setting his sights on 157kg for his second attempt. Will he clear it on his first try? We’re confident he can pull it off, but what do you all think? However, this weight is still significantly lighter compared to what his opponents have chosen.
FYI - Powerlifting – Men's 49 kg Tokyo Medalists
Omar Qarada, Jordan - Gold
Lê Văn Công, Vietnam - Silver
Parvin Mammadov, Azerbaijan - Bronze
Score Table After First Attempts
Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: Second Lift 157kg - Unsuccessful
That's a bummer, he gave it his all and managed to lift 157kg, but the bar tilted just enough to make the judges doubt the lift. Now he’s going for 161kg on his third attempt. Given the struggle with the second lift, it’s going to be tough, but let’s give him that adrenaline rush with out chants! Come on, Indiaaaa!
Score Table After Second Attempts
Parmjeet Kumar Powerlifting Final LIVE Updates: Third Lift 161kg - Unsuccessful
And that's a heartbreak, Parmjeet gave it his all but couldn’t lift the weight. He struggled with the bench press and nodded in disappointment at the end. With one successful lift of 150 kg, he is on 8th position on the table.
Final Standings
Parmjeet Kumar Finishes 8th Overall
After two unsuccessful attempts, Parmjeet Kumar ended up in 8th place with a best lift of 150kg.
That's All From Powerlifting For India
Well, this was not the result we had hoped for, but still, Parmjeet gave it his all, and that is what true sportsmanship consists of. We would continue our support for him as for all our athletes. And now, to wrap up our powerlifting coverage, we shall return with more updates for you live. Until then, Toodle-oo!