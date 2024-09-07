Paris Paralympics Day 10: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

For the first time at the Paralympic Games, India has claimed 27 medals. The country’s quest for more glory continues today, September 7, Saturday, with eight athletes in contention in Paris. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
India Medal Hopes For Paralympics Day 10
Today, India will rely on these athletes for medals:
Arshad Shaik will be in action in the Cycling Men's C1-3 road race starting at 1:00 PM. He previously participated in the Men's Road Time Trial C2, where he finished 11th with a time of 25:20.11.
Also in the para-cycling, Jyoti Gaderia will race in the Women’s C1-3 road race at 1:05 PM IST. She also competed in the Women’s 300m Individual Pursuit C1-3 on August 29, 2024, where she finished 10th with a time of 4:53.929.
In para canoeing, Yash Kumar will represent India in the Men’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 semifinal at 1:30 PM, while Prachi Yadav will compete in the Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 semifinal at 1:58 PM. If both advance to the finals, India could secure two medals.
In para-swimming, Suyash Jadhav will compete in the Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 heats. If he qualifies, the finals will be held at 10:00 PM. Jadhav, a seasoned champion, has won two gold medals at the World Games and three silver medals at the German Swimming Championships.
Para athletics, India can hope for three medals today. At 10:30 PM, Navdeep will compete in the Men’s Javelin Throw F41 final, hoping to improve on his fourth-place finish from Tokyo.
At 11:04 PM, Simran, the visually impaired para-athlete, will vie for a medal in the Women’s 200m T12 final. She is a gold medalist from the World Championships 2024 in Kobe and a double silver medalist at the Asian Para Games.
Finally, Dilip Mahadu will aim to end the day for India with a medal in the Men’s 400m T47 final at 12:30 AM. The 21-year-old qualified third for the finals with a season’s best time of 49.54 seconds.