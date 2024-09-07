Other Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 10: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

Today, a record 75 medal events will take place at the Paris Paralympics 2024, including 22 in athletics, 15 in swimming, 5 in canoeing, 5 in cycling, and 6 in judo, among others. India will be participating in four of these sports, with eight athletes in action, fueling hopes for further success

Simran-Sharma-Paralympics-2024-X-Photo
Simran Sharma, with guide Abhay Singh at the Paralympics Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

For the first time at the Paralympic Games, India has claimed 27 medals. The country’s quest for more glory continues today, September 7, Saturday, with eight athletes in contention in Paris.  (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

Today, a record 75 medal events will take place at the Paris Paralympics 2024, including 22 in athletics, 15 in swimming, 5 in canoeing, 5 in cycling, and 6 in judo, among others. India will be participating in four of these sports, with eight athletes in action, fueling hopes for further success.

India Medal Hopes For Paralympics Day 10

Today, India will rely on these athletes for medals:

Arshad Shaik will be in action in the Cycling Men's C1-3 road race starting at 1:00 PM. He previously participated in the Men's Road Time Trial C2, where he finished 11th with a time of 25:20.11.

Also in the para-cycling, Jyoti Gaderia will race in the Women’s C1-3 road race at 1:05 PM IST. She also competed in the Women’s 300m Individual Pursuit C1-3 on August 29, 2024, where she finished 10th with a time of 4:53.929.

In para canoeing, Yash Kumar will represent India in the Men’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 semifinal at 1:30 PM, while Prachi Yadav will compete in the Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 semifinal at 1:58 PM. If both advance to the finals, India could secure two medals.

In para-swimming, Suyash Jadhav will compete in the Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 heats. If he qualifies, the finals will be held at 10:00 PM. Jadhav, a seasoned champion, has won two gold medals at the World Games and three silver medals at the German Swimming Championships.

Para athletics, India can hope for three medals today. At 10:30 PM, Navdeep will compete in the Men’s Javelin Throw F41 final, hoping to improve on his fourth-place finish from Tokyo.

India para athlete Dilip Gavit - X
Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 7 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

BY Outlook Sports Desk

At 11:04 PM, Simran, the visually impaired para-athlete, will vie for a medal in the Women’s 200m T12 final. She is a gold medalist from the World Championships 2024 in Kobe and a double silver medalist at the Asian Para Games.

Finally, Dilip Mahadu will aim to end the day for India with a medal in the Men’s 400m T47 final at 12:30 AM. The 21-year-old qualified third for the finals with a season’s best time of 49.54 seconds.

Check out all the medal events of the tenth day of Paris Paralympics HERE.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Duckett, Pope Shine On Rain-Affected Day 1 At The Oval - In Pics
  2. SCO Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Inglis Registers New Aussie Record - In Pics
  3. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Josh Inglis' 43-Ball Century Sets Up Australia Series Win Over Scotland In Edinburgh
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope's Record-Setting Hundred Guides England On Rain-Marred Day 1
Football News
  1. FRA Vs ITA: Mbappe Fails To Score As Azzurri Win In Paris - In Pics
  2. KAZ Vs NOR: Haaland Fails To Score As Norway Held - In Pics
  3. German Police Investigate Reports Of Alleged Match-Fixing In Lower-League Football Games
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India
  5. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  2. Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final
  3. US Open: Ostapenko, Kichenok Win Women's Doubles Title At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  5. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyanide, Drinks, Stealing: AP Police Arrest Three Women Serial Killers, Not The First Ones In India | A Recap Of Notorious Incidents In The Past
  2. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  3. Rocket Attacks In Manipur Leave One Dead, 5 Injured; Security Forces On Alert
  4. Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana
  5. Is Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food To School A Mistake? Row Erupts As UP School Principal Expels 7-Year-Old Over Tiffin
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
  2. Typhoon Yagi: 2 Dead, 92 Injured In China's Hainan As Storm Makes Way To Northern Vietnam
  3. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
  4. The Growing Power Of Youth Action In India And Bangladesh
  5. Uncrewed Boeing Starliner Reaches Earth Without Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore| Mission's Challenges, Delays, And Impact On Astronauts
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  2. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  3. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs