Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024, Volleyball Wrap: China Women Beat Reigning Champion United States

American women lost the first two sets to China on Monday in a pool play format where total points and sets won can become playoff tiebreakers of the Volleyball games at Paris Olympics 2024. So China's eventual five-set victory – both teams scored the same number of points – left the reigning champions with a sense of relief

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
China's players celebrate during the group A women's volleyball match between the United States and China at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino
info_icon

The U.S. women's volleyball team had a bad enough start in its Olympic title defense. It managed to keep it from turning into a disaster.  (Full Coverage More Sports News)

The Americans lost the first two sets to China on Monday in a pool play format where total points and sets won can become playoff tiebreakers. So China's eventual five-set victory – both teams scored the same number of points – left the reigning champions with a sense of relief.

“I'm really proud of our fight. You know, it's not easy to go from being down 0-2 to fight neck-and-neck in the fifth like that,” setter Jordyn Poulter said. “You either win or you learn. So we have a lot of that we can learn from here, a lot that we can improve and get better at, and we don't want to peak too early.”

They definitely didn't have to worry about that.

“We obviously didn't have the start that we wanted, but the third, fourth and fifth were really promising,” blocker Haleigh Washington said. “Going five with a team like China is incredible, and squeezing out any point we can get in the pool is going to be really important for us. And so I'm just happy the way that we just fought.”

The American women will play their second match of the preliminary round on Wednesday against Serbia, and then meet host France on Sunday in the pool play finale. The top two teams in each of the three pools and the top two third-place teams will advance to the knockout round, with wins, total points and set and point ratio used as tiebreakers.

“It just highlights how thin the margins are and how we have to take care of some of these little plays,” coach Karch Kiraly said. “And I want to give our team a huge amount of credit for fighting back. It is not easy to come back from down 2-0 against a really good China team.”

during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. - (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Gymnastics Wrap: Japan Clinch Gold, USA End Drought With Bronze

BY PTI

The Americans only lost one match in pool play in Tokyo and did not lose a set in the knockout stage en route to their first-ever gold medal. With eight holdovers from the 2021 champions, they arrived in Paris as the fifth-ranked team in the world.

But sixth-ranked China won the first two sets handily, 25-20 and 25-19, before the Americans came back to win the third 25-17 and rallied from a 13-10 deficit to tie it 13-all on a challenged ball that barely caught the Chinese end line.

For the first time, the crowd was engaged and chanting “U-S-A!” and at 17-14, China took a timeout to regroup. It was 21-20 for the Americans when they ran off the last four points, getting an ace from Washington to set up set point.

On the winner, Washington's dig set up Andrew Drews' spike.

But China again took the lead in the tiebreaker. The Americans staved off two match points before Zhu Ting's spike went off blocker Andrea Drews for the victory.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Recurring Landslides Wreak Havoc In Kerala: A Devastating Impact Of Climate Change
  2. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 80 Dead As Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Rising Toll; Body Parts Found In River, Mud
  3. Wayanad Landslides: What Triggered The Calamity In Kerala
  4. SC Grants Bail To TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal In Cattle Smuggling Case
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
  2. Erica Ash Of 'Survivor's Remorse' And 'Mad TV' Passes Away At 46
  3. Robert Downey Jr. To Charge 'Significantly Higher' Than $80 Million For His Comeback As Doctor Doom To MCU: Report
  4. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
US News
  1. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  2. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  3. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  4. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  5. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
World News
  1. Southport Stabbing: Taylor Swift Condemns 'Horrendous' Stabbing; 6 Children In Critical Condition
  2. Taliban Declares Consular Services, Documents From UK, Canada And 12 Other Countries As Invalid
  3. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  4. China Reports 7 More Deaths From Torrential Rains Brought By Tropical Storm Gaemi
  5. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
Latest Stories
  1. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  6. Who Is Manu Bhaker? The Indian Shooter Who Won Multiple Medals At Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 80 Dead As Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Rising Toll; Body Parts Found In River, Mud
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze; Give India Second Medal Of 2024 Games