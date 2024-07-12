Olympic Games 2024: MOC Clears Proposals Of Paris-Bound Athletes For Equipment

MOC also approved the request for financial assistance towards the procurement of equipment for archers Ankita Bhakat, and Deepika Kumari and para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar. Photo: X/ @India_AllSports

