Other Sports

India At World Wrestling Championships Preview: Live Streaming, Schedule, Contingent - All You Need To Know

Around 300 grapplers will compete across 12 non-Olympic weight classes in freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco-Roman at the World Wrestling Championships

World Wrestling Championships file photo
The 2024 World Wrestling Championships in non-Olympic weight divisions is back after an eight-year absence. Photo: United World Wrestling
info_icon

After much hullaballoo, the Indian wrestling team has been cleared to participate at the World Championships, which will be held in Tirana, Albania, from 28-31 October. The Union government on Friday (October 25) cleared the Indian team's participation after all the 12 selected athletes assembled outside the residence of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sought his intervention. (More Sports News)

This happened a day after the Wrestling Federation of India withdrew the nation's entries from the prestigious tournament. WFI was forced to pull all three Indian teams out of the championships after wrestler Satyawart Kadian, husband of Sakshi Malik, approached the court against the federation's decision to conduct trials for the Under-23 and senior Worlds.

"A group of wrestlers met me and apprised me of the issue and their concern. I gave the direction that the court matter will continue in court but the wrestlers must compete in World Championships. They should get this opportunity. Whatever and wherever I needed to speak, I have done that," Mandaviya told reporters.

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. - File
WFI Controversy: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Lambasts Sakshi Malik, Husband Satyawart Kadian

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As for the event, the 2024 World Wrestling Championships in non-Olympic weight divisions is back after an eight-year absence. Despite the event being closed to athletes who took part in the Paris 2024 Olympics, a star-studded line-up is set to compete including Olympic champions Jordan Burroughs, David Taylor, Abdulrashid Sadulaev and Kinjo Risako.

Around 300 wrestlers will compete across 12 weight classes in freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco-Roman. Freestyle competition will be in 61kg, 70kg 79kg and 92kg. Women’s Wrestling will be in 55kg, 59kg, 65kg and 72kg and Greco-Roman will compete in 55kg, 63kg, 72kg and 82kg.

World Wrestling Championships 2024: India's Contingent

Men’s Freestyle: Udit (61kg), Manish Goswami (70kg), Parvinder Singh (79kg), Sandeep Singh Maan (92kg)

Women’s Freestyle: Kirti (55kg), Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), Manisha Bhanwala (65kg), Bipasha (72kg)

Men’s Greco-Roman: Sanjeev (55kg), Chetan (63kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg)

Action from the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania. - United World Wrestling
U-23 World Wrestling Championships: Anjali Bags Silver; Chirag Assured Of Medal

BY PTI

World Wrestling Championships 2024: Schedule

October 28

Preliminary rounds of Greco-Roman: 2pm

Semi-final rounds of Greco-Roman: 9:30pm

October 29

Preliminary rounds of women’s freestyle: 2pm

Semi-final rounds of women’s freestyle: 8:30pm

Greco-Roman medal matches: 9:30pm

October 30

Preliminary rounds of men’s freestyle: 2pm

Semi-final rounds of men’s freestyle: 8:30pm

Medal matches of women's freestyle: 9:30pm

October 31

Repechage round of men's freestyle: 8:30pm

Medal matches of men's freestyle: 9:30pm

(All timings are in India time)

World Wrestling Championships 2024: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

The event will be live streamed on United World Wrestling's (UWW) app and the governing body's website, UWW+. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC CWC League Two: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later
  3. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  4. Why Did Mohammed Shami Say Sorry To BCCI? Check India Pacer's Message
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? India Legend Throws Major Hint About Possible Return
Football News
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. IND-U17 vs THA-U17, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India’s 2-3 Loss to Thailand Leaves Their Fate Hanging
  3. West Ham 2-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Red Devils Lose, Pressure Mounts On Ten Hag
  4. Mumbai City FC 1-1 Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Islanders Share Points With Kalinga Warriors
  5. India 1-1 Nepal Highlights, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: NEP-W Win On Penalty Shootouts In Wild Kathmandu Tie
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Militants Fire At Army Vehicle In Akhnoor Sector; Search Ops Launched
  2. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  3. Madrasas In Kerala: What The NCPCR Chairman Got Wrong
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. CPI(M) MLA Suspended Over Alleged Misbehaviour With Woman Journalist
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Leaders Offer 'Unwavering' Support To Kashmir Until They Achieve Rights To 'Self-Determination'
  2. Georgia’s Ruling Party Wins Another Term Amid Disputes
  3. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  4. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
  5. Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs