India At World Wrestling Championships Preview: Live Streaming, Schedule, Contingent - All You Need To Know

After much hullaballoo, the Indian wrestling team has been cleared to participate at the World Championships, which will be held in Tirana, Albania, from 28-31 October. The Union government on Friday (October 25) cleared the Indian team's participation after all the 12 selected athletes assembled outside the residence of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sought his intervention. (More Sports News)
This happened a day after the Wrestling Federation of India withdrew the nation's entries from the prestigious tournament. WFI was forced to pull all three Indian teams out of the championships after wrestler Satyawart Kadian, husband of Sakshi Malik, approached the court against the federation's decision to conduct trials for the Under-23 and senior Worlds.
"A group of wrestlers met me and apprised me of the issue and their concern. I gave the direction that the court matter will continue in court but the wrestlers must compete in World Championships. They should get this opportunity. Whatever and wherever I needed to speak, I have done that," Mandaviya told reporters.
As for the event, the 2024 World Wrestling Championships in non-Olympic weight divisions is back after an eight-year absence. Despite the event being closed to athletes who took part in the Paris 2024 Olympics, a star-studded line-up is set to compete including Olympic champions Jordan Burroughs, David Taylor, Abdulrashid Sadulaev and Kinjo Risako.
Around 300 wrestlers will compete across 12 weight classes in freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco-Roman. Freestyle competition will be in 61kg, 70kg 79kg and 92kg. Women’s Wrestling will be in 55kg, 59kg, 65kg and 72kg and Greco-Roman will compete in 55kg, 63kg, 72kg and 82kg.
World Wrestling Championships 2024: India's Contingent
Men’s Freestyle: Udit (61kg), Manish Goswami (70kg), Parvinder Singh (79kg), Sandeep Singh Maan (92kg)
Women’s Freestyle: Kirti (55kg), Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), Manisha Bhanwala (65kg), Bipasha (72kg)
Men’s Greco-Roman: Sanjeev (55kg), Chetan (63kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg)
World Wrestling Championships 2024: Schedule
October 28
Preliminary rounds of Greco-Roman: 2pm
Semi-final rounds of Greco-Roman: 9:30pm
October 29
Preliminary rounds of women’s freestyle: 2pm
Semi-final rounds of women’s freestyle: 8:30pm
Greco-Roman medal matches: 9:30pm
October 30
Preliminary rounds of men’s freestyle: 2pm
Semi-final rounds of men’s freestyle: 8:30pm
Medal matches of women's freestyle: 9:30pm
October 31
Repechage round of men's freestyle: 8:30pm
Medal matches of men's freestyle: 9:30pm
(All timings are in India time)
World Wrestling Championships 2024: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
The event will be live streamed on United World Wrestling's (UWW) app and the governing body's website, UWW+. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.